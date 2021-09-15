GM Designer Entices Us With Quick Peek at Futuristic Suicide-Door Pickup Truck

Both the 2022 GMC Sierra HD and the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado haven’t changed much for the new model year. But how about a decade from now, could they look this futuristic and have an ultra-luxury trait?
The 2022 GMC Sierra HD Pro is nothing to write home about, as the workhorse pickup truck hasn’t changed at all. That comes with some good news, though, including an identical MSRP tag. On the other hand, the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado went through a subtle enhancement procedure on the outside and a major redesign inside.
Better yet, the first-ever Silverado ZR2 has also been presented, and Chevy now has a proper 420-hp V8 contender for the 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor. None of them, on the other hand, look as good as this official GM Design pickup truck. Granted, it’s probably just wishful thinking from the ideation sketch category, but that doesn’t mean we can’t dream about it.
Perhaps, one day into the near future the Silverado/Sierra line will feature a flagship pickup truck version packed with traits inspired by this futuristic design. Sure, the boxy-yet-fast (even fastback, considering the angle of the C pillars) design would look good on just about any pickup truck of this world. But, more than anything else, we’d love to see the Chevy/GMC trucks sport a suicide-door setup.
Chances are that Rolls-Royce purists need not worry about the possible competition from GM’s pickup trucks. But, then again, that crimson styling would bode extremely well for the Detroit automaker’s plans to electrify everything it produces. Here’s an edgy design with a sloping roofline, suicide doors, huge wheels, a short bed cargo box, and (perhaps) a fully electric powertrain (1,000-hp one from the 2022 Hummer EV Edition 1?).
Wow, that really adds up to something... But, on the other hand, it’s all speculation. After all, GM Design’s official social media account gave us nothing to work upon except for the proper link to the designer’s own Instagram page (Aaron Riggs, aka zambiniftm).
