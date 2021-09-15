autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's American Month  
Car reviews:
 

Pink With Starry Ceiling Genesis GV80 on Forgiatos Was Designed for Puppy Lover

Home > News > Custom Cars
15 Sep 2021, 11:45 UTC ·
Quick question: is puppy loving able to deliver a large income when turned into a profession? Well, if you’re scratching your head with this one, look at this copiously modified GV80 luxury SUV to find the answer.
12 photos
Pink-wrapped with stars in the ceiling Genesis GV80 riding on Forgiato wheelsPink-wrapped with stars in the ceiling Genesis GV80 riding on Forgiato wheelsPink-wrapped with stars in the ceiling Genesis GV80 riding on Forgiato wheelsPink-wrapped with stars in the ceiling Genesis GV80 riding on Forgiato wheelsPink-wrapped with stars in the ceiling Genesis GV80 riding on Forgiato wheelsPink-wrapped with stars in the ceiling Genesis GV80 riding on Forgiato wheelsPink-wrapped with stars in the ceiling Genesis GV80 riding on Forgiato wheelsPink-wrapped with stars in the ceiling Genesis GV80 riding on Forgiato wheelsPink-wrapped with stars in the ceiling Genesis GV80 riding on Forgiato wheelsPink-wrapped with stars in the ceiling Genesis GV80 riding on Forgiato wheelsPink-wrapped with stars in the ceiling Genesis GV80 riding on Forgiato wheels
And we can easily take Tae Dove from the HellaBands exotic bullie breeder brand for example after he recently finished the work on his Genesis GV80 luxury SUV. He’s a self-appointed “Chevy boy,” but this puppy lover seems to think a South Korean premium crossover also bodes well alongside his other cars – a ‘71 donk and an ‘84 box. As a side note, he’s got so many cute doggos on his Instagram page, we almost got virtual diabetes because of all the sweetness.

Arguably, the modern GV80 is a bit off the classic Hi-riser mark, but that doesn’t mean it’s been left stock either. Instead, we caught the Genesis dwelling on Forgiato’s own Instagram page and were immediately mesmerized not by the chunky forged alloy wheels, but rather by the pink wrap that covers the entire body. And, as it turns out, that’s not all that changed.

With help from a lot of specialists, the rather controversial wrap and the equally polemic-inducing large wheels were joined by a new audio system, as well as all the needed connections to get the GV80 up to Rolls-Royce levels of uniqueness via “the crazy one-of-a-kind stars in the ceiling.” Yep, this pink-wrapped GV80 has a starry night sky embedded inside...

So does it matter that we aren’t told what powers this custom creation? It's probably either a 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-four with 300 horsepower or – and our money is on this one – the flagship 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V6 mill that churns out 375 horsepower. After all, this version (starting from an MSRP of $59,650) also comes with a five-seat layout (as seen on the pink GV80), not just with space for seven people.





Pink Genesis GV80 Forgiato Genesis GV80 pink wrap custom starry ceiling luxury crossover SUV Forgiato
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories