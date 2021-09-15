Pink With Starry Ceiling Genesis GV80 on Forgiatos Was Designed for Puppy Lover

Quick question: is puppy loving able to deliver a large income when turned into a profession? Well, if you’re scratching your head with this one, look at this copiously modified GV80 luxury SUV to find the answer.
And we can easily take Tae Dove from the HellaBands exotic bullie breeder brand for example after he recently finished the work on his Genesis GV80 luxury SUV. He’s a self-appointed “Chevy boy,” but this puppy lover seems to think a South Korean premium crossover also bodes well alongside his other cars – a ‘71 donk and an ‘84 box. As a side note, he’s got so many cute doggos on his Instagram page, we almost got virtual diabetes because of all the sweetness.
Arguably, the modern GV80 is a bit off the classic Hi-riser mark, but that doesn’t mean it’s been left stock either. Instead, we caught the Genesis dwelling on Forgiato’s own Instagram page and were immediately mesmerized not by the chunky forged alloy wheels, but rather by the pink wrap that covers the entire body. And, as it turns out, that’s not all that changed.
With help from a lot of specialists, the rather controversial wrap and the equally polemic-inducing large wheels were joined by a new audio system, as well as all the needed connections to get the GV80 up to Rolls-Royce levels of uniqueness via “the crazy one-of-a-kind stars in the ceiling.” Yep, this pink-wrapped GV80 has a starry night sky embedded inside...
So does it matter that we aren’t told what powers this custom creation? It's probably either a 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-four with 300 horsepower or – and our money is on this one – the flagship 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V6 mill that churns out 375 horsepower. After all, this version (starting from an MSRP of $59,650) also comes with a five-seat layout (as seen on the pink GV80), not just with space for seven people.
