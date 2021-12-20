Strongman Pulls 16 Cars for Kids Fundraiser and Loses a Tooth in the Process

5 Man Pulls 200-Ton Boat to Shore With Just His Finger

Christmas miracles do happen, and this Strongman contender managed to create another one by pulling 16 cars for charity, helping sick children in need by gathering funds for two foundations. 6 photos



The event took place on December 17 and was organized by Hyundai Help for Kids, a foundation that successfully managed to raise $10 million in its quest to help children in need. When Conley pulled the 16 cars, he established a World Record since nobody ever tried that before. As he said, "The 16 cars was an out of body kind of experience, I know it's happening, but I'm just numb, I'm in the moment." While some people would just sit and enjoy their World Record, Conley made another step. He was not on his



After resting for a while, he took a rope with his teeth and pulled five Konas. That was an even harder job for the athlete. One tooth broke and, despite the pain, he pulled them anyway. "I did have a slip, and there's a very sore, very loose tooth in there that's probably going to require seeing a dentist later today and will probably require me negotiating with my wife about whether I'm allowed to continue doing the teeth-pulling stuff… and of course, the one I've hurt happens to be smack bang, front and centre of my mouth," he told.



His motivation was a particular child named Zac Minty, who struggles with rhabdomyosarcoma, a form of cancer that affects muscle tissue. He stood on the side for the event and cheered Conley. That gave the athlete extra motivation that drove him to complete the second task. Thus, he added two World Records for the most cars, 16, pulled by a man and the most cars pulled with teeth, five.



After the event, when laid on the ground, Conley said, "Zac, I love you buddy, I wanted to give up so many times, but I couldn't with you here!"





