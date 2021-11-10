Strongman Gets Ready to Pull Several Cars With His Teeth in a World-Breaking Record

This past year saw strongman Troy Conley pulling and pushing vehicles with his teeth, including a monster truck, a bus, an aircraft, and, most recently, a 49-tons (45 metric tons) Kenworth truck. Now, Troy is feeling excited for the next challenge in which he hopes to break the Guinness World Record for most cars pulled with teeth.
Set to take place next week, on November 17th, this attempt might sound like a crazy thing to do, which will most likely end up with Troy losing some of his teeth. But this Guinness World Record has a noble cause: raising money for charity organizations that will help children in need.
Troy loves big challenges. Since he was a kid, he’s been pushing his body limits after he almost lost his life after rupturing a kidney. The medical assistance he received back then inspired him to raise money for charities that could help children in need, and he plans to do it how he knows best: by attempting to break crazy records.
A year ago, he tried to set the world record for pulling 16 cars in a more traditional way. He used a rope and harness around his torso, which he connected to the line of vehicles behind him. Troy gave it his all and was on his way to breaking the record, but one of the people in the cars forgot to take their foot off the brake, thereby ruining his efforts.
For the upcoming challenge, he prepared thoroughly. His training involved wrapping towels around giant dumbbells at the gym and then lifting those towels with his mouth to build more strength in his jaw, lower back, and shoulders.
“To break the record for most cars pulled with teeth I need to do more than five, but depending how I’m feeling I might go nine or 10 - you don’t want to make it too easy for the next person to come along and beat your record,” Troy said.
Troy will also have another go at the record that he failed to beat last year and will pull 16 Hyundai cars using a rope and harness. But, this time, there won’t be any people in the vehicles.
