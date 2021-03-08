These Are the Most Affordable AWD Cars You Can Buy Today

Although AWD systems usually add a premium to a car's sticker, there are plenty of options that won't break the bank. There are at least ten AWD cars and crossovers you can buy for less than $25,000, but the 2021 model year also brings a couple of vehicles that cost less than $20,000 to the table.Chevrolet Trax
Chevrolet doesn't offer the Trax with AWD as standard, but you can add it as an option on the base LS trim for only $720. The Trax LS AWD would normally set you back $23,015, but Chevy is now giving away a $4,500 cash allowance that brings the sticker down to only $18,515. It includes the destination freight charge and makes the Trax LS the most affordable AWD model you can buy as of March 2021.
This trim comes standard with the 1.4-liter four-cylinder EcoTec engine (155 horsepower), a six-speed automatic transmission, power steering, and StabiliTrak. It's also fitted with 16-inch wheels and body-colored door handles and mirrors.
The front seats are only manually adjustable, but you get ten airbags, 4G LTE hotspot, a seven-inch display, rear-view camera, and keyless entry.
Not surprisingly, the only car (in the traditional sense of the word) on this list comes from Subaru. If you want AWD but don't want it on a high-riding model, the Impreza is your most affordable option at $18,795. The next sedan with AWD, the Subaru Legacy, comes in at $23,645, so you're saving almost $5,000 (which could go into Impreza options).
On top of the Symmetrical AWD system, the base Impreza is also equipped with vehicle dynamics control and traction control. The 152-horsepower, 2.0-liter engine mates to a five-speed manual transmission, and you have to pay extra for the CVT.
Exterior highlights include 16-inch wheels, black mirror caps, and roof crossbar mounting points. As is the case with entry-level models, the Impreza comes with manually adjustable front seats and cloth upholstery.
Of course, Ford had to be on this list. FoMoCo has been providing affordable cars for the masses since the early days of the Model T, so it's not surprising that the EcoSport has made it into the Top 3. Just like the Chevy Trax, the EcoSport doesn't come standard with AWD, but you can add it to the entry-level 1.0-liter EcoBoost engine (rated at 123 horsepower).
The EcoSport S is technically a sub-$20K trim at $19,995, but once you add AWD and the destination fee, it will set you back $22,835. It comes standard with basic features such as cloth upholstery, AM/FM stereo, Ford SYNC, and 16-inch wheels.
Ford also throws in an equipment group with AdvanceTrac with roll stability control and second-row seats with 60/40 split, flip-up and fold-flat layout.
Hyundai's most affordable SUV, the Venue, retails from under $20K but is not available with AWD. To get that four-wheel traction, you need to go with the slightly bigger Kona. Luckily, Hyundai offers an AWD system on the entry-level SE trim, fitted with the 147-horsepower, 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine.
The Kona starts from $20,500, but the optional AWD system will add an extra $1,400. Once you add delivery fees, it will set you back $23,085.
It comes standard with a six-speed automatic transmission, but you can't order the seven-speed DCT as it's restricted to the range-topping model. Inside you'll find cloth upholstery, a six-way adjustable driver seat, and a seven-inch infotainment display.
Hyundai's Korean sister brand, Kia, also offers an affordable AWD model. The Seltos is a bit more expensive at $23,165, including destination, but it comes standard with an all-wheel-drive system. It's also the largest crossover on this list.
On top of that, it's loaded with more standard features than any of the models listed above. It looks more premium thanks to the black front grille and metal-look skid plates, and it features power-adjustable side mirrors and bigger 17-inch wheels.
It also comes with an eight-inch touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and cruise control. The 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that motivates the Seltos generates 146 horsepower.
If your budget can take up to $25,000, AWD options include five more vehicles. There's the Subaru Crosstrek from $23,295 and the Legacy from $23,645. The Honda HR-V is next at $23,895. Mazda also offers the CX-3 Sport AWD from $23,960 and the CX-30 AWD from $24,625.
