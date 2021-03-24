38k-Mile A80 Toyota Supra Turbo Ready to Make Someone a Red King of the 1990s

World's Quickest Chevy Camaro Catches Fire on the Drag Strip

Drag racing isn't easy, and this video is proof that things can go south in just a few seconds. One day you're setting records, and the next day you have to fix your engine and replace burned body panels. So what happened here? Bailey's car had some issues during the first run, and the crew spent the night and the next morning fixing things. It all seemed to go during the second run, but something happens as Tom is braking following a 6-second quarter-mile.As soon as the parachute goes out, the fuel cell explodes. Just a few seconds later and flames start engulfing the front end of the car. With fire and smoke spreading rapidly in the cockpit, Tom remains calm, trying to exit. Not an easy job when you have to remove the steering wheel, the harness, and squeeze through the roof and the high-mounted safety cage, but he manages to get out just in time.The safety crew arrives in just a few seconds to put out the fire, saving the "Sick Seconds" Camaro from destruction. Fortunately, Tom didn't sustain any injuries and seemed completely fine despite spending a few good seconds in the smoke-filled cockpit.As the car is towed back into the pits, they discover that an injector O-ring was the culprit. A tiny, 20-cent rubber ring that snapped caused damage to the fuel cell and a cylinder, basically starting the fire that destroyed some of the bodywork. It is a bit disappointing to see that such a small component can create so much chaos, but it's how it usually goes.It's back to the drawing board for Tom Bailey and his "Sick Seconds" Camaro , but I'm sure we'll be seeing it up and running again really soon.