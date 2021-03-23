700-WHP Camaro SS Races Tuned Dodge Charger Hellcat, Driver Pulls the Plug Early

When a Chevrolet Camaro SS gifted with a supercharger and an also-massaged Dodge Charger Hellcat recently got together for some competitive sprinting, the natural thing to expect was for the two muscle cars to put on a monster of a show. However, establishing the winner of the race didn't exactly come easy.
We'll start by introducing the aftermarket bits fitted to these slabs of America. As such, the Golden Bowtie coupe, which comes with the eight-speed automatic, has seen its 6.2-liter LT1 V8 receiving the 1.7-liter Eaton blower from the LT4 V8 that animates the Camaro ZL1.
Following a custom cam setup and an E85 tune, the motor now delivers around 700 horsepower at the wheels. Using the good old 15% drivetrain loss estimation for automatic transmissions, we conclude that the crankshaft number of the thing should sit at about 820 hp.
As for the Mopar sedan, which is only offered with an eight-speed auto, its factory-supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI, which delivers 707 hp (717 PS) in stock condition, has received full bolt-ons. The V8 also got an E85 setup, though it still packs the standard exhaust headers. The resulting output is not mentioned, though.
The muscle cars went for a rolling race with specific conditions aimed at keeping the run balanced. As such, the Dodge, which is already some 650 lbs (295 kg) meatier than the Chevy, would be the only one to take a passenger. Since the Camaro's tires wouldn't deliver enough traction at low speeds, the hostilities kicked off at 60 mph (96 kph).
Now, we've already seen what this Charger Hellcat can do against a 750-whp Camaro SS with a manual gearbox, as that battle took a bit of time to unfold.
Nevertheless, this Chevrolet driver seems to have brought the race to a premature end, as you'll notice in the clip below (lens tip to YouTuber Auto Glory for the footage). So, in addition to safety-related matters, this is one of the reasons why racing should take place at the drag strip.
