Nitrous-Fed Chevy Camaro Hits the Drag Strip, Wheelie Galore Ensues

Much like the Ford Mustang, the Chevy Camaro went trough a rough patch in the late 1970s, when emission regulations forced automakers to drop big-block, high-power V8s. But unlike the 'Stang, the late 1970s Camaro still looked cool. And apparently they're also great platforms for dragsters.
Granted, you won't run a spectacular quarter-mile in a stock second-generation Camaro built after 1973, but this 1979 Camaro you're about to see below is not your regular Malaise Era "muscle" car. The stock V8 has been replaced with a forced-induction, nitrous-fed 6.3-liter small-block, paired to loads of chassis upgrades.
The body still looks like a '79, but the skinny front wheels, the meaty rear tires, the wheelie bars, and the massive bulge on the front hood reveal the true purpose of this Camaro. Is it quick? Yes! It's actually quick enough to do 9.4-second quarter-mile runs at almost 140 mph (225 kph).
Sure, it's nowhere near as quick as Tom Bailey's "Sick Seconds" Camaro, rated at some 4,000 horsepower and capable of five-second runs. But this cranked 1979 Camaro puts on a great show by snapping off the line with a massive wheelie.
Nothing beats a dragster keeping its snout up in the air for a second or so before taking the win. You'll see it narrowly defeat an equally cool dragster based on a late 1960s Chevrolet Chevelle SS.
This wide Camaro belongs to Kyle Needham from Illinois and apparently he has even bigger plans for the car. The dragster will get even more upgrades for the upcoming NHRA racing season, with Kyle hoping to run eight-second quarter-mile passes. Let's hope he's still do wheelies in the process.
Until that happens, hit the play button below to watch this beast race on two wheels. Also make sure you crank up the volume for high-quality V8 burble and brutal exhaust note under heavy acceleration.
