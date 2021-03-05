1969 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396 Restored 30 Years Ago Still Looks Stunning

The New Porsche e-Bikes Are the Most Affordable Porsches, Still Expensive

Chevrolet started selling the Chevelle SS 396 as a separate series back in 1966, but this plan worked for only two years, with the car once again becoming an optional package for model year 1969. 23 photos



The car is finished in Phantom Green, and while it still seems to be in a good shape after so many years since the restoration, there are spots where it already shows its age. But the good news is there’s no rust anywhere on the car, and eBay seller



The car received new quarters, fenders, and inner fenders as part of the restoration 30 years ago, but the floors are said to be original.



As far as the interior is concerned, it’s fully complete and everything seems to be working, though worth knowing is the Chevelle originally came in green but everything inside was made black during the restoration project.



Open the hood and you get both good news and bad news. First of all, this isn’t a matching numbers engine, but you do get a 396 unit rated at some 400 horsepower thanks to what the seller describes as a “mild build.” The engine is paired with an M21 Muncie 4-speed transmission and comes alongside new headers and a new exhaust system that was installed recently.



Overall, this is a complete Chevelle SS 396, and the odometer seems to indicate 67,030 miles (107,874.33 kilometers), but of course, the actual mileage of the car is currently unknown.



