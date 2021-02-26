One-Off 2017 Bowler Rapid Intervention Vehicle Concept Is Up for Grabs

1971 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396 Flexes All Original Muscle

1971 brought several big changes to the Chevelle lineup, including styling improvements, but as far as the SS version is concerned, the standard offering continued to be a two-barrel 350ci (5.7-liter) V8 engine. 22 photos



And the same unit is powering this Chevelle SS we have here and which according to its owner, comes with zero rust and with everything original.



In other words, it’s a rare all-original 1971 Chevelle SS 396 without a single spot of rust and which comes in “awesome condition,” as eBay seller



The photos indeed indicate the car is currently in a good shape, and some improvements have already been made, including a full repaint performed several years ago.



Currently at its second owner, this Chevelle comes with full documents, it seems, though what’s missing right now is some info on the powertrain and the mileage. While we’re not being told if the engine is starting and running normally, the seller claims the car “does some lifter noise and will need to be adjusted,” but other than that, it’s up to you to determine what’s happening under the hood.



No data has been shared on the mileage either, and the info published on eBay is just a placeholder.



On the other hand, the car is being sold as part of a no-reserve auction online, and the starting bid is $34,000. That’s quite ambitious, there’s no doubt about it, so it shouldn’t be such a big surprise that nobody submitted a bid since the beginning of the auction.



Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.