Mid-Engined Camaro and Mustang Meet Front-Engined C8 Corvette in 3D Rendering

Muscle cars are one of America's biggest contributions to pop culture. They're simple, powerful, and full of character. Over the past five decades, people have been fine with the engine being at the front. However, that changed about a year ago.
In March 2020, the world went crazy over mid-engined ponies. We published a few renderings and pretty soon, every digital artist and Instagram group was pushing some kind of Camaro and Mustang sports car rival. This next 3D rendered video feels like the culmination of all that.
Rostislav Prokop's biggest contribution to the mid-engined madness is that his 3D models were not only presented in static images but also fake walkaround videos. They looked so real that some people might have been convinced that a Camaro sports car exists. And most of his creations on the subject are present down below.
That star of the short clip is the Camaro, looking a bit like an American version of the Corvette. Instead of being muscular, it gives off high-tech flagship vibes, especially in this pearl gold paint. The Camaro front end makes the sports car appear wider and angrier, but we're not fans of those taillights.
The next mid-engined creation is a Mustang, which we can clearly see is based on the Ford FT. Those flying buttresses are virtually unique and the pony car's iconic taillights work well with the supercar's design. At the time when this rendering was released, we argued that some buyers would have liked a GT500 engine instead of the race-spec EcoBoost.
And that red thing is a front-engined Corvette. No, it's not the Stingray, but a C8 with the engine in the wrong place. Obviously, it's the most conventional of the trio, but we always wonder what the 'Vette would have been like if it still targeted older gentlemen in New Balance shoes and denim shorts.
