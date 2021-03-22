Dodge Challenger Hellcat Races Modded Corvette Z06, Somebody Gets Walked Twice

Ah, the good old feeling you get when a Corvette engages in a straight-line battle against a muscle car. This sort of shenanigans has been around for over half a century, with the one that brought us here involving modern slices of America, namely a Dodge Challenger Hellcat and a C6 incarnation of the Chevrolet Corvette Z06.
Unlike the now-retired C7 Z06, the C6 generation is a naturally aspirated monster (expect the atmospheric thrills to return for the C8 Z06). As such, the Golden Bowtie machine is animated by a monstrous 7,011cc (427.8ci) V8, which churns out 505 hp (512 PS) in factory form.
Then again, this C6 Corvette Z06 isn't stock, as it has been fitted with ported cylinder heads, a more aggressive cam setup, custom exhaust and intake, as well as an E85 tune. As such, YouTube label auto glory, who brought the racing action to us, mentions an output of over 600 hp at the wheels. Given the Chevy's manual gearbox, which is the only transmission fitted to the car, we can estimate that the crankshaft number sits well above 650 ponies.
While that figure would've brought the 'Vette close to the 707 hp (717 PS) delivered by the factory-supercharged 6.2-liter V8 of the Challenger Hellcat, you should know the HEMI has also been massaged. We're not aware of its new muscle number, but we can tell you the list of aftermarket bits involves the lower pulley, the exhaust headers, and a 93-octane tune.
The Mopar machine also has the upper hand in the transmission department since it comes in eight-speed auto form. Then again, if we compare the scale footprints of the two, the drawback of the muscle car becomes obvious since it is well over 1,200 lbs (544 kg) heavier than the Z06.
The two duked it out on two occasions, and, as mentioned in the title, a clear winner emerged, albeit with the other vehicle putting up a respectable fight. However, please keep in mind to avoid such street brawls, and head over to the drag strip when you feel like doing battle.
Oh, and since the Hellcat expected traction issues, with its tires listed as the main culprit, the drivers agreed to kick things off at 60 mph (96 kph) on both occasions.
Then again, this C6 Corvette Z06 isn't stock, as it has been fitted with ported cylinder heads, a more aggressive cam setup, custom exhaust and intake, as well as an E85 tune. As such, YouTube label auto glory, who brought the racing action to us, mentions an output of over 600 hp at the wheels. Given the Chevy's manual gearbox, which is the only transmission fitted to the car, we can estimate that the crankshaft number sits well above 650 ponies.
While that figure would've brought the 'Vette close to the 707 hp (717 PS) delivered by the factory-supercharged 6.2-liter V8 of the Challenger Hellcat, you should know the HEMI has also been massaged. We're not aware of its new muscle number, but we can tell you the list of aftermarket bits involves the lower pulley, the exhaust headers, and a 93-octane tune.
The Mopar machine also has the upper hand in the transmission department since it comes in eight-speed auto form. Then again, if we compare the scale footprints of the two, the drawback of the muscle car becomes obvious since it is well over 1,200 lbs (544 kg) heavier than the Z06.
The two duked it out on two occasions, and, as mentioned in the title, a clear winner emerged, albeit with the other vehicle putting up a respectable fight. However, please keep in mind to avoid such street brawls, and head over to the drag strip when you feel like doing battle.
Oh, and since the Hellcat expected traction issues, with its tires listed as the main culprit, the drivers agreed to kick things off at 60 mph (96 kph) on both occasions.