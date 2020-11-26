5 Ride Out Into Eternity With the Harley-Davidson Hearse

2 The 100 MPH Pool Table Car or How One Chevrolet Monte Carlo Made History

1 A Seven-Door Chevy Silverado Limo Dually Should Help With Your Parenting Woes

This Chevy 3500HD Limousine Is the ‘90s on Wheels and It's for Sale

Of all the strange custom builds, truck limos are far from the strangest. But they’re a certified way of getting all the attention you crave (and then some), so there’s always that. 9 photos



So, yes, this is still available. It was listed at the end of last month and, apparently, there are no takers for



Pictures do speak louder than words, and they show a dated but still potentially jazzy interior, with comfortable benches and matching carpets in muted plum. You even get a mini-bar, and, look at that, the crystal decanters are still in place! They’re empty now, but only because it’s your job to ensure refills. There’s also the tiniest, most outdated TV incorporated into the bar, which has probably seen plenty of airtime but is in dire need of replacing. Let's not overlook the Chevrolet-shaped partition because that’s how this thing rolls.



The asking price for That said, if you’re feeling particularly festive or in the party mood, a 1996 Chevrolet 3500HD is available out of Des Moines, Iowa on Facebook Marketplace (hat tip to The Drive ). The seller doesn’t offer too many details, save to identify the base vehicle as a 1995 Silverado, currently modified to carry 12 people in the back, and to stress that “If you are reading this it is available. Do not ask me if it is still available.”So, yes, this is still available. It was listed at the end of last month and, apparently, there are no takers for this party-mobile that is the very essence of the ‘90s - if the ‘90s had wheels and a bed for hauling stuff. Oh, and a 6.5-liter V8 engine under the hood.Pictures do speak louder than words, and they show a dated but still potentially jazzy interior, with comfortable benches and matching carpets in muted plum. You even get a mini-bar, and, look at that, the crystal decanters are still in place! They’re empty now, but only because it’s your job to ensure refills. There’s also the tiniest, most outdated TV incorporated into the bar, which has probably seen plenty of airtime but is in dire need of replacing. Let's not overlook the Chevrolet-shaped partition because that’s how this thing rolls.The asking price for this monster of a truck slash limo is $17,000, which hints – at least in theory – that it’s in proper working condition. Still, it’s got over 115,000 miles (185,074 km) on the odo. Asking this kind of money for a limo that’s seen more than its fair share of joyriding, in the current global climate (in this economy!, one could say) and under current restrictions is rather ridiculous, but there’s no harm in dreaming, is it?

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.