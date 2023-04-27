The $7.5 Million Mr Mouse Is a Rare Croatian Pearl in the Mediterranean

Don't be fooled by this boat's playful name. Nothing is minuscule or shy about this beautiful luxury yacht built in Croatia over a decade ago. Mr Mouse proves that the perfect vessel for family cruising needs no glitz, just good taste, and good bones.
Mr Mouse is a name that kids love, and the yacht that bears it was also meant to welcome all generations onboard. It's neither big nor small, feels as comfortable as a home away from home, and promises the lavish luxuries of a five-star vacation resort.
Currently based in Greece, Mr Mouse stays away from the spotlight. Its simple yet elegant profile doesn't stand out among the countless luxury yachts cruising around the Mediterranean. At first glance, it looks relatively straightforward with its white hull and superstructure (both made of steel), yet this tri-decker is anything but boring.
Those who step on board will be pleased to discover numerous fun areas, such as the sprawling sky lounge with generous windows, the elegant outdoor jacuzzi, the relaxing main salon, or the hydraulic swim platform that helps them access the water fast and efficiently.
The flybridge and swim platform are equally great options for sun lounging and relaxation. The main salon, boasting a clean neutral color palette, perfectly blends formal elegance and everyday comfort.
Accommodation onboard Mr Mouse is also well thought-out. The most beautiful room is the main suite on the main deck.
More luxurious than many apartments, this suite includes a cozy lounge area with a large sofa, a flush-mounted TV, and a premium Bose surround-sound system. The space is also big enough to integrate a hidden walk-in closet and a compact office area with a desk. The en-suite bathroom is as stylish as you'd expect, covered in granite, and equipped with a large rain shower.
Thanks to this clever configuration, Mr Mouse is perfectly equipped to accommodate up to ten guests. It also features three cabins for six crew members and a modern kitchen suitable for preparing gourmet meals.
This vacation yacht is powered by twin 1,057 HP engines, ready for long-range cruising. At an economical speed of 11 knots (12.6 mph/20 kph), Mr Mouse can go beyond 3,500 nautical miles (6,450 km), a remarkable capability for a yacht its size.
The yacht's current owner had apparently kept it in excellent shape since 2018, when it was refitted. But Mr Mouse has a long history. It was built in 2012 by Avangard Yachts, the second-largest shipyard in Croatia, featuring an exterior design by Roberto Starkel and interior styling by Joachim Kinder.
Throughout the decades, it has successfully refitted more than 400 vessels. The number of yachts built from scratch is much smaller. The Croatian shipyard's first launch was Dat Helja, a classic cruiser ketch that hit the water in 1998.
It was followed by luxury yachts such as Mariposa, Avangard II, and Sixty Six. What's remarkable is that all Avangard yachts were built with transatlantic cruising capabilities. The 2008 Avangard II, for instance, promises a monster range of 8,000 nautical miles (14.800 km) at 12 knots (13.8 mph/22 kph).
The Adriatic coastline and its ancient maritime history make Croatia one of the most suitable locations for building luxury yachts. Avangard Yachts has focused more on repairs and refits, but the largest shipyard in the country didn't shy away from large-scale projects.
This large Croatian shipyard is known for delivering the world's largest clipper, the 162-meter (531-foot) cruise ship Golden Horizon. It's currently working on its largest superyacht, a 125-meter (410-foot) beast capable of carrying 12 passengers and 50 crew members. The mysterious luxury project was announced at the beginning of 2022 and is set to be completed in 2025.
As you can tell, there's not an abundance of Croatian-built luxury yachts in operation, which makes Mr Mouse even more special. This Mediterranean pearl is looking for a new owner, sporting a €6.9 million ($7.6 million) price tag.
Currently based in Greece, Mr Mouse stays away from the spotlight. Its simple yet elegant profile doesn't stand out among the countless luxury yachts cruising around the Mediterranean. At first glance, it looks relatively straightforward with its white hull and superstructure (both made of steel), yet this tri-decker is anything but boring.
Those who step on board will be pleased to discover numerous fun areas, such as the sprawling sky lounge with generous windows, the elegant outdoor jacuzzi, the relaxing main salon, or the hydraulic swim platform that helps them access the water fast and efficiently.
Things don't need to be complicated. At 138 feet (42 meters), Mr Mouse has the perfect size to include the essential features of a successful charter yacht. Families or groups of friends have several dining areas to choose from.
The flybridge and swim platform are equally great options for sun lounging and relaxation. The main salon, boasting a clean neutral color palette, perfectly blends formal elegance and everyday comfort.
Accommodation onboard Mr Mouse is also well thought-out. The most beautiful room is the main suite on the main deck.
More luxurious than many apartments, this suite includes a cozy lounge area with a large sofa, a flush-mounted TV, and a premium Bose surround-sound system. The space is also big enough to integrate a hidden walk-in closet and a compact office area with a desk. The en-suite bathroom is as stylish as you'd expect, covered in granite, and equipped with a large rain shower.
Four more cabins are located on the lower deck. The VIP ones feature cozy sofas facing the TV, a work desk underneath the TV, and en-suite bathrooms with built-in custom marble. All the rooms are beautifully decorated and fitted with dedicated Bose entertainment systems.
Thanks to this clever configuration, Mr Mouse is perfectly equipped to accommodate up to ten guests. It also features three cabins for six crew members and a modern kitchen suitable for preparing gourmet meals.
This vacation yacht is powered by twin 1,057 HP engines, ready for long-range cruising. At an economical speed of 11 knots (12.6 mph/20 kph), Mr Mouse can go beyond 3,500 nautical miles (6,450 km), a remarkable capability for a yacht its size.
The yacht's current owner had apparently kept it in excellent shape since 2018, when it was refitted. But Mr Mouse has a long history. It was built in 2012 by Avangard Yachts, the second-largest shipyard in Croatia, featuring an exterior design by Roberto Starkel and interior styling by Joachim Kinder.
Avangard started operating in the '90s. Its facilities are located in the port of Pula, close to the ancient port of Trieste and just a few hours away from Venice. Although it has built several steel motor and sailing yachts of up to 50 meters (164 feet), Avangard is primarily a maintenance and repair yard.
Throughout the decades, it has successfully refitted more than 400 vessels. The number of yachts built from scratch is much smaller. The Croatian shipyard's first launch was Dat Helja, a classic cruiser ketch that hit the water in 1998.
It was followed by luxury yachts such as Mariposa, Avangard II, and Sixty Six. What's remarkable is that all Avangard yachts were built with transatlantic cruising capabilities. The 2008 Avangard II, for instance, promises a monster range of 8,000 nautical miles (14.800 km) at 12 knots (13.8 mph/22 kph).
The Adriatic coastline and its ancient maritime history make Croatia one of the most suitable locations for building luxury yachts. Avangard Yachts has focused more on repairs and refits, but the largest shipyard in the country didn't shy away from large-scale projects.
Brodosplit sits on the north side of the Split Peninsula. It didn't launch too many superyachts, but all were impressive, starting with the 2012 Caspian Star, followed by Katina and Aiaxaia.
This large Croatian shipyard is known for delivering the world's largest clipper, the 162-meter (531-foot) cruise ship Golden Horizon. It's currently working on its largest superyacht, a 125-meter (410-foot) beast capable of carrying 12 passengers and 50 crew members. The mysterious luxury project was announced at the beginning of 2022 and is set to be completed in 2025.
As you can tell, there's not an abundance of Croatian-built luxury yachts in operation, which makes Mr Mouse even more special. This Mediterranean pearl is looking for a new owner, sporting a €6.9 million ($7.6 million) price tag.