Consumer Protection Organization in Germany Challenges Tesla's Claims on CO2 Savings

The Federation of German Consumer Organizations (Verbraucherzentrale Bundesverband e.V., or vzbv) recently celebrated a victory against Tesla. On July 17, 2022, vzbv disclosed that it was suing the BEV maker for violating European General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR) with Sentry Mode. However, it also disputed the BEV maker's advertisement of CO2 savings. Although both discussions are interesting, it is the last one that is genuinely fascinating. We talked to vzbv about them.

19 photos Photo: Tesla/vzbv/edited by autoevolution