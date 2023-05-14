The 50 Best Dodge Models of All Time (No. 20 – 11)

Founded in 1900 as the Dodge Brothers Company, Dodge became a Chrysler division in 1928. Initially designated as a mid-priced brand above Plymouth, Dodge became a big player in the muscle car market in the 1960s.
The company is also famous for its long-running line of D-Series trucks (which eventually led to the creation of the Ram division) and is credited with having kickstarted the minivan craze with the Caravan in the 1980s. It also gave us the 426-cubic-inch HEMI, one of the greatest V8 engines ever. At the same time, its modern Dodge Challenger spawned the most powerful factory muscle car in history.
20. 1984 Caravan
The story of the Caravan goes back to 1977 when Chrysler began developing a vehicle that would provide seating for up to eight people, provide car-like comfort, and fit in a standard-height garage. Initially slated to hit the market in 1982, the Caravan arrived one year later alongside its Plymouth Voyager sibling.
Beating the Renault Espace to the market by a few months, the Caravan became an instant hit and kickstarted the minivan craze in the United States. Initially available with only four-cylinder engines, the Caravan also gained V6 powerplants later in the 1980s, which further improved sales.
Redesigned in 1990, the Caravan soldiered on until 2020, when Dodge left the minivan segment. Even so, it's responsible for a market that remains strong in an era dominated by SUVs and crossovers.
19. 2021 Durango SRT Hellcat
Arguably the most spectacular SUV fitted with a Dodge badge, the Durango Hellcat was born in 2021 when the company finally gave in and dropped the Challenger's supercharged HEMI V8 in the people mover.
The world's most powerful SUV at the time, the Durango Hellcat hit showroom floors with a massive 710 horsepower and 645 pound-feet (875 Nm) of torque at its disposal. All that oomph sent it flying from 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) in 3.9 seconds and toward a top speed of 180 mph (290 kph).
Discontinued after only one year on the market, the beefed-up Durango returned in 2023 with the same engine and almost identical features. And it remains the most powerful gas-powered SUV ever made, superseding rigs like the Porsche Cayenne Turbo, Lamborghini Urus, and the Cadillac Escalade-V.
18. 2004 Ram Rumble Bee
Launched in 2004, the Rumble Bee was part of a campaign that saw Dodge introduce a long list of special-edition Ram trucks in the mid-2000s. The effort also included the Ram SRT-10, HEMI GTX, and the Daytona. Inspired by the Coronet-based Super Bee of the golden muscle car era, the Rumble Bee package added a similar bee stripe on the rear of the bed and yellow accents inside and out.
It also featured lower body cladding, a hood scoop, 20-inch wheels, and a serialized number plate. The bundle was limited to regular-cab/short-box pickups, while exterior colors were limited to Solar Yellow and black. Power came from a 5.7-liter HEMI V8 engine good for 345 horsepower and 375 pound-feet (507 Nm) of torque, enough to push the truck to 60 mph (97 kph) in under eight seconds.
Dodge sold 4,858 units in 2004 and an additional 5,174 examples in 2005 for a total production run of a little more than 10,000 trucks. Far from rare, but a cool hot-rodded truck nonetheless.
17. 1970 Super Bee HEMI
Born in 1968 as a low-priced muscle car based on the Dodge Coronet, the Super Bee remained in production for only four years. And while each version is sought-after nowadays, the 1970 variant stands out thanks to its twin-looped front bumper and more aggressive design overall.
Dodge offered three engine options in 1970, starting with the base 383-cubic-inch (6.3-liter) Magnum. The A12 package replaced it with the 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) "Six-Pack," but the company also offered the mighty 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) HEMI as a range-topping option.
The latter is obviously the most desirable iteration of the Super Bee, much more so since 1970 production dropped dramatically compared to the previous year. Dodge still managed to sell 15,506 muscle cars, but only 42 left the assembly line with the HEMI V8.
16. 1970 Challenger T/A
Born in 1969, the Dodge Challenger became the company's contender in the SCCA Trans-Am championship in its first year on the market. And as the homologation process required a number of production cars, Dodge's motorsport venture spawned the road-legal Challenger T/A.
Aimed at the Ford Mustang Boss 302 and the Chevrolet Camaro Z/28, the T/A did not feature a big-block V8 under the hood. Instead, Dodge went with a 340-cubic-inch (5.6-liter) mill topped by an aluminum intake manifold and a trio of two-barrel carburetors. The V8 came with 290 horsepower on tap.
The Challenger T/A also employed a series of weight-saving features, including a fiberglass hood (finish in matte black). The package also features a unique air scoop, a low-restriction exhaust system, front disc brakes, and a heavy-duty suspension. A single-year gem, the T/A was built in only 2,399 units.
15. 2017 Viper GTS-R
Developed during the Viper's final year on the market, the GTR-S is a higher-performance version that pays tribute to the nameplate itself and the car's success in motorsport. Finished in white with blue-painted, over-the-top stripes and US flag decals, it also gained ACR-based aero features and many carbon-fiber parts.
The manually adjustable Sabelt seats trimmed in leather and Alcantara, unique sill plates, and an 8.4-inch Uconnect display rounded off the bespoke interior package. Oomph was provided by the then-familiar 8.4-liter V10 engine rated at 645 horsepower and 600 pound-feet (813 Nm) of torque.
Built in only 100 units and initially priced at around $145,000, the 2017 GTS-R is now a highly sought-after collectible to the extent that low-mileage examples change hands for more than $400,000 at public auctions.
14. 1968 Charger R/T
Born in the early years of the golden muscle car era, the Dodge Charger arrived in 1966 as a slightly more luxurious performance fastback aimed at the Rambler Marlin. However, Dodge gave the Charger a significant overhaul for the 1968 model year, turning it into a full-fledged muscle intermediate pointed toward the Pontiac GTO. On top of the more aggressive, coke-bottle styling, the 1968 Charger also gained a new high-performance R/T package.
Short for the Road/Track, the "R/T badge came with the 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) "Magnum" V8 as standard, while the 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) HEMI V8 was available as an option. Extra goodies included bumblebee stripes wrapped around the rear end and some heavy-duty chassis components.
The Charger R/T remained in production through 1971 until Dodge discontinued most of its high-performance big-block engines, including the HEMI, due to the oil crisis. Come 2023, the R/T version is one of the most desirable iterations of the nameplate.
13. 2015 Charger SRT Hellcat
Revived in 2015 after several decades of absence, the Charger returned as a full-size four-door sedan. But despite the significant change, it did not abandon its muscle car roots. The modern and powerful HEMI engines were immediately joined by special-edition models that paid tribute to the 1960s, including the Daytona and the Super Bee.
But none was as powerful as the SRT Hellcat version that arrived in 2015 following an extensive facelift. Fitted with a supercharged, 6.2-liter V8 good for 707 horsepower and 650 pound-feet (880 Nm) of torque, the Charger Hellcat hit 60 mph (97 kph) from a standing start in 3.4 seconds and reached a top speed of 207 mph (333 kph).
These figures turned it into the fastest and most potent factory four-door sedan. These feats remained in place until Dodge unleashed the SRT Hellcat Redeye version in 2021.
12. 2015 Challenger SRT Hellcat
Launched alongside the Charger Hellcat, the Challenger Hellcat hit showrooms with similar goodies, including the blown HEMI rated at 707 horsepower. And just like its four-door sibling, it became the most powerful offering in its segment, outgunning both the Shelby GT500 and Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 by a large margin.
While not quite as quick as the Charger, the Challenger Hellcat was impressively fast for its era. The sprint to 60 mph came in only 3.6 seconds, while the top speed came in at 199 mph (320 kph).
The Hellcat was the first in a long line of high-performance Challenger models, including the Hellcat Redeye, the SRT Demon, the Super Stock, and the SRT Demon 170. All have set new benchmarks in the muscle car segment upon arrival.
11. 1998 Viper GT2 Championship Edition
The ACR is widely regarded as the most extreme version of the Dodge Viper, but the company released an equally cool special-edition model one year before the former arrived in 1999. I'm talking about the GT2 Championship Edition, a Viper inspired by the race-spec GTS-R that won its class in the 1997 FIA GT Championship.
Somewhat similar to the race car design-wise, it came with a front air dam and splitter, front bumper winglets, ground-effect side sills, a tall rear spoiler, and a low-restriction air cleaner. Dodge also included 18-inch BBS wheels, two-tone leather, ad Oreca seats in the package.
The slightly improved 8.0-liter V10 engine delivered 460 horsepower, ten more than the regular RT/10 and GTS. And it was just powerful enough to become America's most powerful sports car at the time. For reference, the Chevrolet Corvette C5 came with "only" 345 horsepower in 1998. Built in only 100 units, the GT2 Championship Edition is now considered a rare collectible.