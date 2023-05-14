Ferrari SB12 GTC, BMW Z6 M Heirs to GTC4Lusso and 6 Series Show the Power of Imagination

Currently, models pertaining to the grand touring sports cars niche are not exactly the most beloved in the automotive industry. Carmakers still tolerate them – but usually only in high-performance flagship form- to ensure they can extract the highest profits from the least amount of units sold.
And there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have plenty of examples, including a couple from Car Design World. Suppose we start alphabetically with something that interests us for our guilty CGI pleasure. In that case, the imaginative realm of digital car content creators will kick off directly with the Bavarians from BMW and their 6 Series grand tourers.
The nameplate has been around since 1976 as the E24 was a long-running two-door coupe that offered the ritzy lifestyle until 1989. A short hiatus followed, and then from 2003, the modern age of the 6 Series began with the E63 and E64 coupe and convertible siblings (2003-2010), F06/F12/F13 third generation (2011-2018) that also added a Gran Coupe four-door, plus the G32 fourth iteration that only has a five-door liftback 6 Series Gran Turismo sedan to show for itself since 2017. Instead, the two-door grand tourers were dropped in favor of the returning 8 Series – which, of course, is more expensive. And some would say that it is too bad that it happened.
Anyway, a pixel master - Hirash Razaghi – known as razaghienhancements on social media, has come up with a solution. And we better listen to his talent because his work history includes Bugatti, Lynk&Co., Hyundai, Volvo AB, NEVS, Lotus, Jaguar, and JLR. As such, meet his proposed successor of the 6 Series – aka the 'BMW Z6,' which aims to deliver sleekness, pureness, and elegance – including in 'Z6 M' form, of course! As for the inspiration – he used the Z4 mixed with the M6 crossed with BMW's latest styling cues, including the prominent vertical-type kidney grille and the ultra-slim head- and taillights.
The second one comes from Samuele Errico Piccarini (samuelepiccarini), IED alumni and current Automotive Exterior Designer at Italdesign. Naturally, his work revolves around something truly Italian – a Ferrari. Not just any Prancing Horse, though; instead, we are led to believe that the exotic company was not right to abandon the novel Ferrari FF and GTC4Lusso four-seat grand tourer legacy in favor of the 715-horsepower Ferrari Purosangue V12-powered ultra-luxury super-SUV.
Instead, the pixel master dreamt of a resurrection project called 'Ferrari SB12 GTC' – a genuine Prancing Horse from a parallel universe. Interestingly, it seems to preach lessons not just to Ferrari's designers about not abandoning the four-seat GT ethos but also to Polestar on how to make a cabin feel welcomed with an additional greenhouse element rather than ditching the rear glass altogether as the Chinese-Swedish automaker did with the Polestar 4!
