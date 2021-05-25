The 2022 Bentley Bentayga S Is the Most Sporting Bentayga Of Them All

3 Bentley Flying Spur Gets Cambrian Grey Exterior and a Bunch of New Tech Features

After the discontinued V8 turbo diesel , V6 PHEV, V8, and W12 versions, the Bentayga welcomes another specification for the 2022 model year. “S” is how the newcomer is called, and it comes solely with V8 power. 27 photos



There is, however, a catch. The S stands for sporty driving, made possible by the unique suspension calibration, Bentley Dynamic Ride 48-volt active roll control, an enhanced Sport driving mode that integrates a unique setting for the Electronic Stability Control system, and braking-based torque vectoring. The latter nanny brakes the inside rear wheel on corner entry, helping the British SUV negotiate the corner without too much of a sweat.



Somewhat curious for a road-going specification,



How can you tell this fellow apart from other variants? For starters, the model-specific badging is the foremost giveaway. Darkened brightware, black-painted side mirrors and sills, tinted headlights, and the gloss-black grills in the lower bumper also need to be mentioned, along with black oval-shaped exhaust tips and a slightly larger rear spoiler mounted on the liftgate.



Rated at 542 horsepower (550 PS) and 568 pound-feet (770 Nm) of torque, the luxed-up sport utility vehicle needs 4.4 seconds to reach 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour). Top speed is rated at 180 mph (290 kph), which means that it's not as impressive in a straight line as the W12.

