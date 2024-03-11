The 2019 to 2022 Honda Passport and Insight Are Under Investigation for Phantom Braking

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is aware of 46 complaints alleging inadvertent automatic emergency braking activation in the 2019 to 2022 Honda Passport and Insight. As per the federal watchdog, the Office of Defects Investigation is also aware of "a number of EWR field reports" alleging phantom braking.
Documents published on the NHTSA's website also reveal that said condition resulted in three crashes and two injuries, prompting the agency to investigate this condition. Preliminary investigation PE24008 aims to determine the scope and severity of the alleged problem, which could affect a little over 250,000 units of the Passport and Insight.
In case said investigation turns into a safety recall, American Honda Motor Co. will be required to fix 250,712 examples of the mid-sized crossover and compact-sized hybrid sedan. The complainants allege that AEB system activation occurred with no apparent obstruction in the vehicle's path, which probably means incorrect software calibration.
It should be noted that automatic emergency braking isn't mandatory in light-duty vehicles, but in May 2023, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration proposed a new rule that would make automatic emergency braking mandatory. The proposed rule is estimated to prevent 24,000 injuries and save 360 lives annually in the United States.
Although 90 percent of new vehicles in the US come with AEB from the factory, the proposed rule requires AEB systems capable of recognizing pedestrians in low-light conditions. The rule further states that new light-duty vehicles are required to avoid the vehicle in front at speeds of up to 62 miles per hour (make that 100 kilometers per hour).
Only units were delivered stateside in 2022. The entry-level EX was rated at 52 miles per gallon ( 4.5 liters per 100 kilometers) on the combined test cycle. The Toyota Camry Hybrid LE is also good for 52 mpg, whereas the Hyundai Elantra Blue levels up to 54 mpg (approximately 4.4 l/100 km).
The Passport is free-breathing V6 by default, and ever since 2023, it's all-wheel drive as standard as well. There is no hybrid option to speak of. Essentially the Passport with more off-road credentials and two- instead of three-row seating, the Passport averages 21 mpg (11.2 l/100 km).
Advertised as a rugged mid-sized SUV, the Pilot's worse-selling brother can tow up to 5,000 pounds (2,268 kilograms). It starts at $41,900 for the EX-L, whereas the off-road-oriented TrailSport kicks off at $44,500. At the other end of the spectrum, the Black Edition will set you back at least $47,970.
In case said investigation turns into a safety recall, American Honda Motor Co. will be required to fix 250,712 examples of the mid-sized crossover and compact-sized hybrid sedan. The complainants allege that AEB system activation occurred with no apparent obstruction in the vehicle's path, which probably means incorrect software calibration.
It should be noted that automatic emergency braking isn't mandatory in light-duty vehicles, but in May 2023, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration proposed a new rule that would make automatic emergency braking mandatory. The proposed rule is estimated to prevent 24,000 injuries and save 360 lives annually in the United States.
Although 90 percent of new vehicles in the US come with AEB from the factory, the proposed rule requires AEB systems capable of recognizing pedestrians in low-light conditions. The rule further states that new light-duty vehicles are required to avoid the vehicle in front at speeds of up to 62 miles per hour (make that 100 kilometers per hour).
At the moment of reporting, it's not clear when the proposed rule will go into effect. It's also impossible to estimate when the NHTSA will finish investigating the phantom braking allegations. In the meantime, it's worth remembering that Honda discontinued the poor-selling Insight from the US market after the 2022 model year. Closely related to the tenth-generation Civic, the Insight came with a power-split hybrid system built around a 1.5L Atkinson-cycle engine. For its final year, the Insight retailed at $25,210 sans freight.
Only units were delivered stateside in 2022. The entry-level EX was rated at 52 miles per gallon ( 4.5 liters per 100 kilometers) on the combined test cycle. The Toyota Camry Hybrid LE is also good for 52 mpg, whereas the Hyundai Elantra Blue levels up to 54 mpg (approximately 4.4 l/100 km).
The Passport is free-breathing V6 by default, and ever since 2023, it's all-wheel drive as standard as well. There is no hybrid option to speak of. Essentially the Passport with more off-road credentials and two- instead of three-row seating, the Passport averages 21 mpg (11.2 l/100 km).
Advertised as a rugged mid-sized SUV, the Pilot's worse-selling brother can tow up to 5,000 pounds (2,268 kilograms). It starts at $41,900 for the EX-L, whereas the off-road-oriented TrailSport kicks off at $44,500. At the other end of the spectrum, the Black Edition will set you back at least $47,970.