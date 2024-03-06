This Custom Honda NX650 Scrambler Embodies the Notion of Beauty Through Simplicity

For quite some time, the trusty Honda NX650 Dominator has been virtually ubiquitous on the custom motorcycle scene. Builders love its versatile nature, simple anatomy, and unfaltering Japanese reliability, so NX650-based projects are continuously popping up all over the world. It certainly doesn’t hurt that Dominators are cheap and easy to come by on the second-hand market, making them ideal for those with tight budgets.
The handsome scrambler shown in these photos is an excellent case in point, being the result of a low-budget conversion from 2017. It is the work of North East Custom (NEC) over in Padua, Italy, a shop whose builds never fail to impress or make us crave more. Diego and Riccardo Coppiello comprise the fraternal duo behind the scenes, but this isn’t the first time we bring them up on autoevolution.
As such, we’ll skip any further introduction and get straight to their scrambled Dominator. Its story began with a 1994 model from Honda’s fabled dual-sport lineup, and the challenging part had to do with the client’s budget constraints. Nonetheless, Diego and his brother firmly believe that a great custom build doesn’t necessarily have to break the bank, so they gladly took the commission without a second thought.
To get the ball rolling, NEC’s artisans took the NX650 apart while deleting each and every piece of stock bodywork they could get their hands on. The transformation would be a cosmetic affair for the most part, given the limited budget they had to work with. Despite this, the Italians still managed to create something exceptional as they always do, starting with some structural mods at the back.
Gone is the Dominator’s original subframe, making room for a looped custom alternative that’s been fabricated from scratch. Atop the new rear frame tubing lies a stylish brown leather seat with room for two, stitched in a very interesting diagonal pattern. We notice aftermarket LED turn signals flanking the saddle, along with a pair of bespoke side covers a bit further ahead.
Moving northward, we find the repurposed fuel tank of a Honda CG125, cleverly adapted to fit its new host like it was always meant to be there. The bike’s updated attire is finished off with a tailor-made mudguard at the front, sitting right beneath the lower triple clamp. Bright LED blinkers are attached to the latter, and they look pretty much identical to the items fitted out back.
A Bates-style headlamp is located center-stage, fronting a thoroughly revised cockpit area. North East replaced the Dominator’s factory handlebar with a low-profile aftermarket unit, whose gold finish echoes the color of its OEM hoops. The rims were enveloped in dual-purpose Continental TKC 80 tires on both ends, providing ample grip on dirt and asphalt alike. Let’s go back to the cockpit for a second, though.
On the inside, the air-cooled 644cc single-cylinder engine remained unchanged during NEC’s overhaul. The boys couldn’t let it get away without some bespoke exhaust plumbing, though, so they fashioned a neat two-into-one setup out of stainless-steel. It runs down low in contrast to the original plumbing, before eventually terminating in a reverse megaphone muffler. On the other hand, the NX650’s airbox was ditched in favor of a foam filter.
Components like the brakes and suspension were also left unmodified to cut costs, but North East did lower and stiffen the forks to achieve the optimal stance. Of course, the closing chapter of this project had to do with the paint job – a simple, yet superbly elegant ordeal. The fuel tank and side covers received a glossy coat of green, along with handsome Honda logos and Dominator graphics, respectively.
Most of the other parts are painted either black or grey, except for the gold rims and handlebar. Lastly, NEC’s timeless NX650 scrambler was dubbed In & Out when everything was said and done, reflecting its no-frills demeanor with gusto. As you can imagine, the client was absolutely speechless when introduced to his new ride, amazed by what a low-budget commission can become in the right hands.
As such, we’ll skip any further introduction and get straight to their scrambled Dominator. Its story began with a 1994 model from Honda’s fabled dual-sport lineup, and the challenging part had to do with the client’s budget constraints. Nonetheless, Diego and his brother firmly believe that a great custom build doesn’t necessarily have to break the bank, so they gladly took the commission without a second thought.
To get the ball rolling, NEC’s artisans took the NX650 apart while deleting each and every piece of stock bodywork they could get their hands on. The transformation would be a cosmetic affair for the most part, given the limited budget they had to work with. Despite this, the Italians still managed to create something exceptional as they always do, starting with some structural mods at the back.
Gone is the Dominator’s original subframe, making room for a looped custom alternative that’s been fabricated from scratch. Atop the new rear frame tubing lies a stylish brown leather seat with room for two, stitched in a very interesting diagonal pattern. We notice aftermarket LED turn signals flanking the saddle, along with a pair of bespoke side covers a bit further ahead.
These custom panels conceal the motorcycle’s relocated electronics, and the NEC treatment continues in full force toward the back. Diego and Riccardo installed a high-mounted rear fender, while embedding an enduro-style taillight above its southernmost tip. Lower down, you’ll see a plain license plate bracket occupying no more real estate than it needs to, which minimizes rear-end clutter as much as possible while also keeping things street-legal.
Moving northward, we find the repurposed fuel tank of a Honda CG125, cleverly adapted to fit its new host like it was always meant to be there. The bike’s updated attire is finished off with a tailor-made mudguard at the front, sitting right beneath the lower triple clamp. Bright LED blinkers are attached to the latter, and they look pretty much identical to the items fitted out back.
A Bates-style headlamp is located center-stage, fronting a thoroughly revised cockpit area. North East replaced the Dominator’s factory handlebar with a low-profile aftermarket unit, whose gold finish echoes the color of its OEM hoops. The rims were enveloped in dual-purpose Continental TKC 80 tires on both ends, providing ample grip on dirt and asphalt alike. Let’s go back to the cockpit for a second, though.
You’ll notice an MMB speedometer acting as the motorcycle’s only instrumentation, and the handlebar we’ve mentioned earlier is equipped with fresh rubber grips. There are, however, no rear-view mirrors in sight, because the Coppiello brothers opted for a bare-bones aesthetic. For that same reason, they used a shared bracket when mounting the speedo and ignition, which made things just a little easier in terms of fabrication, as well.
On the inside, the air-cooled 644cc single-cylinder engine remained unchanged during NEC’s overhaul. The boys couldn’t let it get away without some bespoke exhaust plumbing, though, so they fashioned a neat two-into-one setup out of stainless-steel. It runs down low in contrast to the original plumbing, before eventually terminating in a reverse megaphone muffler. On the other hand, the NX650’s airbox was ditched in favor of a foam filter.
Components like the brakes and suspension were also left unmodified to cut costs, but North East did lower and stiffen the forks to achieve the optimal stance. Of course, the closing chapter of this project had to do with the paint job – a simple, yet superbly elegant ordeal. The fuel tank and side covers received a glossy coat of green, along with handsome Honda logos and Dominator graphics, respectively.
Most of the other parts are painted either black or grey, except for the gold rims and handlebar. Lastly, NEC’s timeless NX650 scrambler was dubbed In & Out when everything was said and done, reflecting its no-frills demeanor with gusto. As you can imagine, the client was absolutely speechless when introduced to his new ride, amazed by what a low-budget commission can become in the right hands.