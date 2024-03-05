The Midnight Express Is a Harley-Davidson Sportster Infused With Street Tracker DNA

Nowadays, Richard Pollock holds a legendary reputation in the custom bike community, thanks in no small part to his shop’s longevity. He is the founder of California-based Mule Motorcycles, not to be confused with the French workshop bearing the same name. Richard stepped onto the professional customization scene all the way back in 1994, aided by his background as a motorcycle mechanic and (later on) aerospace technician.

16 photos Photo: Olivier de Vaulx via Silodrome