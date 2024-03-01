Harley-Davidson Pro Performance ST Mixes Racing Bagger With Fancy Club Styler

When the Americans introduced the world's first proper racing competition for baggers (King of the Baggers), many said they were probably crazy. But seeing these touring machines take each other on, complete with fairings and bags, on circuits normally reserved for more menacing bikes, seems to be exactly what America needed.
So the idea stuck, grew, and keeps on growing over in the States, but has made people elsewhere jealous. So they've started organizing their own bagger races, with Germany, for instance, hosting its first-ever such events not long ago at three distinct tracks.
I brought up the King of the Baggers and the bikes raced there because, just like the rides that do the same in Germany, they have inspired the design of this crazy Harley-Davidson Low Rider ST.
The bike is fresh out of the ovens of German specialist Thunderbike, and it was put together with bagger races in mind. Unlike what we get to see on this type of racing bike, though, the custom project has quite a lot of club style cues as well.
What resulted is one of the most impressive Low Riders we've seen in quite some time, a blend of aggressiveness and comfort one doesn't get to see all that often.
As it usually does, Thunderbike tampered with pretty much all aspects of the motorcycle. Starting from the ground up, we get a new wheel that is larger than what Harley offers in stock form, at 21 inches in diameter. We're not given the dimensions for the rear one, but given how it's hidden behind the bags, so not a subject for scrutiny, it's probably the original one.
Above the front wheel, in a bid to avoid the bagger look in favor of a club style one, Thunderbike fitted a special handlebar right over a nine-inch riser and not the usual apehanger.
The mechanical changes are not something to scoff at either. There are huge 340 mm brake discs to handle the braking power, a new milled swingarm to support the rear wheel, and a Dr. Jekill & Mr. Hyde exhaust system to improve the breathing of the stock 117ci engine.
When all was said and done, a special paint job was applied – perhaps the most special coming from Thunderbike, as it's a shade of green I don't remember ever seeing on one of their bikes.
The Harley-Davidson Pro Performance ST, as the custom bike is known, was shown at the Custombike Show in Germany at the end of last year. According to the info provided by the shop, the parts used in the build (minus the exhaust system and paint job) amounted to a total of 5,600 euros, which is about $6,000 at today's exchange rates.
