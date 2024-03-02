TRP-Pro Could Be the Birth of a Series of German-Bred Performance Harleys

Yesterday's custom Harley-Davidson story brought us face-to-face with something called the Pro Performance ST. That would be a Low Rider ST successfully modified to be a blend between a racing bagger motorcycle and a club style project, all wrapped in a paint job one normally doesn't see on Harleys.
The Pro Performance ST is the work of a German custom garage the world knows as Thunderbike. That would be the same guys that are responsible for the motorcycle you're looking at now, it too a former stock Low Rider, but of the simpler, S variety.
The two motorcycles were presented together not long ago as a perfect example of how different two bikes of the same kind can be, depending on the custom work performed on them.
Unlike the Pro Performance ST, the TRP-Pro we have here (that's the ride's post-customization name) has dropped any dreams of looking like a bagger and fully embraced the club style design.
That means first and foremost modifications at the front, where the frame-mounted fairing has been replaced by a slimmer shell. Likewise, the stock handlebar is out of the way and in its place we have a new one fitted on top of a seven-inch riser kit.
The upside-down fork at the front has been coated in diamond-like carbon and holds in its embrace a 21-inch wheel and a 340 mm brake disc rocking Brembo calipers. At the opposite end, the task of holding the wheel of undisclosed size in place falls upon a milled swingarm.
The engine on the bike is the Low Rider's 117ci one, unmodified in any significant way internally. It does use a new Dr. Jekill & Mr. Hyde exhaust system for breathing purposes, but as far as we can tell that does nothing to better the stock performance numbers of the powerplant.
The TRP in the bike's name is supposed to stand for Thunderbike Racing Performance, and is probably a moniker we'll come across more and more often from now on. After all, the bike that wears it helped Thunderbike snatch the win in the dealer category during the European Clubstyle Contest which was held at the end of last year as part of the Custombike Show in Bad Salzuflen.
Granted, one would expect something that has "performance” in its name to present itself with better performance numbers than what it has in stock form, but we'll let it slide for now.
The price of the Harley-Davidson TRP-Pro is not known, but we do know that many of the parts used to make it amount to roughly 6,300 euros ($6,800). Add to that the $20k Harley is charging for a stock Low Rider S, and you get a pretty decent sense of things.
The two motorcycles were presented together not long ago as a perfect example of how different two bikes of the same kind can be, depending on the custom work performed on them.
Unlike the Pro Performance ST, the TRP-Pro we have here (that's the ride's post-customization name) has dropped any dreams of looking like a bagger and fully embraced the club style design.
That means first and foremost modifications at the front, where the frame-mounted fairing has been replaced by a slimmer shell. Likewise, the stock handlebar is out of the way and in its place we have a new one fitted on top of a seven-inch riser kit.
The upside-down fork at the front has been coated in diamond-like carbon and holds in its embrace a 21-inch wheel and a 340 mm brake disc rocking Brembo calipers. At the opposite end, the task of holding the wheel of undisclosed size in place falls upon a milled swingarm.
The engine on the bike is the Low Rider's 117ci one, unmodified in any significant way internally. It does use a new Dr. Jekill & Mr. Hyde exhaust system for breathing purposes, but as far as we can tell that does nothing to better the stock performance numbers of the powerplant.
The TRP in the bike's name is supposed to stand for Thunderbike Racing Performance, and is probably a moniker we'll come across more and more often from now on. After all, the bike that wears it helped Thunderbike snatch the win in the dealer category during the European Clubstyle Contest which was held at the end of last year as part of the Custombike Show in Bad Salzuflen.
Granted, one would expect something that has "performance” in its name to present itself with better performance numbers than what it has in stock form, but we'll let it slide for now.
The price of the Harley-Davidson TRP-Pro is not known, but we do know that many of the parts used to make it amount to roughly 6,300 euros ($6,800). Add to that the $20k Harley is charging for a stock Low Rider S, and you get a pretty decent sense of things.