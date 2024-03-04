Scrambled Triumph Bonneville T120 Combines Tan Leather With British Racing Green

As many bike-modding artisans will tell you, Triumph’s modern classics are excellent candidates for customization. Tamarit Motorcycles of Elche, Spain is the world’s leading firm when it comes to such projects, but many other shops have also tired their hand at modifying specimens like the modern-day Bonneville or the sportier Thruxton. Take, for instance, the talented Frenchmen at BAAK Motocyclettes.
Under the leadership of Remi Reguin, the Lyon-based firm has experimented with the Triumph marque on countless occasions. These undertakings never fail to capture our attention, because they always lead to some truly spectacular results. Many were thus featured right here on autoevolution in the past, and we’ll continue taking every opportunity to bring their work into the spotlight. That being said, it’s time for a quick throwback to one of BAAK’s older builds.
The motorcycle in question is an incredibly stylish Bonneville T120, which had attained its current form as of 2017. It bears all the classy traits you’d expect to see on a BAAK-built machine, but without erasing the Bonnie’s distinct cosmetic DNA. We’ll go ahead and classify it as a scrambler right off the bat, even though it doesn’t come with off-roading rubber or the typical high-mounted exhaust.
With 79 hp and 77 pound-feet (104 Nm) of torque summoned by its 1,200cc parallel-twin, the T120 was a very solid basis from more than just a cosmetic standpoint! The custom work was commissioned by a client across the border in Spain, whose only major request had to do with the fuel tank livery. To be more exact, he wanted the tank finished in British Racing Green as a homage to the vintage cars of his childhood.
BAAK’s connoisseurs were more than happy to oblige, as they’ve been given free rein over the other modifications for the most part. Choosing to retain the Bonneville’s factory gas tank, Remi and his squad simply had it repainted in a glossy layer of British Racing Green to fulfill the customer’s request. Patches of brushed metal can be seen on the knee indentations, extending forward in the form of stylish pinstripes.
Glancing further back, one may notice a discreet inner fender shaped out of stainless-steel, supporting a Bates-style LED taillight and a bare-bones license plate holder at its rearmost tip. LED turn signals are attached to the subframe tubing, and all this equipment rests on high-grade aftermarket shock absorbers. Oh, but the BAAK treatment wasn’t yet finished in that area.
Remi’s experts swapped the factory rear wheel with a 16-inch alternative, while cloaking both rims in retro-looking Avon tires. At the front, the T120’s stock suspension paraphernalia is still in play, now featuring brown fork gaiters to match the leatherwork out back. BAAK used tailor-made billet aluminum triple clamps to lower the front end and achieve the optimal riding stance.
Perched on CNC-machined risers, the handlebar comes equipped with off-the-shelf mirrors and custom brown leather grips. The updated instrumentation is yet another nice touch, comprising a Motogadget Chronoclassic dial that’s been recessed into the headlight bucket up top. This is a very deliberate nod to the setups found of British motorcycles of yore, and the original headlight ears were ditched in favor of billet substitutes for a cleaner look.
As for the front-end blinkers, they’re tiny Motogadget LED modules located right above the bike’s radiator. The powertrain-related mods were kept at a bare minimum, but we do find a custom-made exhaust system that’s a lot shorter than its OEM counterpart. Keen eyes will also spot a fresh sump guard, which ought to keep the engine’s underside nice and safe in case it ever finds itself off the tarmac.
All things considered, BAAK Motocyclettes really worked wonders on this classy T120 street scrambler, but that’s just what we’ve come to expect from Remi and his team. They never cut corners or do things by halves, even if the project they’re working on is relatively straightforward by their standards. Without a doubt, this rad custom Bonneville is living proof of that statement’s validity.
You will also see BAAK logos on the sides, but the motorcycle’s rear end is where the custom wizardry really got underway. The guys tweaked its subframe before topping it off with a handmade bench seat, which was wrapped in gorgeous tan leather upholstery in-house. On the flanks, we’re greeted by new side covers and a pair of elegant bags for storage, made of the same type of leather as the saddle.
A stainless-steel mudguard can be spotted in between the forks, secured in place via bespoke aluminum mounting hardware. For improved stopping power up north, the standard brake discs have been replaced with floating aftermarket units supplied by Beringer. As you would expect, the Bonneville’s cockpit area was subjected to a radical transformation, as well, receiving a wide handlebar from BAAK’s proprietary catalog of bolt-on goodies.
