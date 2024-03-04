Scrambled Triumph Bonneville T120 Combines Tan Leather With British Racing Green

As many bike-modding artisans will tell you, Triumph’s modern classics are excellent candidates for customization. Tamarit Motorcycles of Elche, Spain is the world’s leading firm when it comes to such projects, but many other shops have also tired their hand at modifying specimens like the modern-day Bonneville or the sportier Thruxton. Take, for instance, the talented Frenchmen at BAAK Motocyclettes.

25 photos Photo: BAAK Motocyclettes via Silodrome