2025 Honda Pilot Adds Black Edition to the Roster, Comes With Increased MSRPs

You can have Honda's most powerful 3-row SUV in the company's history with no less than five grades, but if even that is not enough, then there's a fresh choice: Black Edition. Alas, beware, it's expensive!
The Japanese automaker recently announced the interesting arrival of America's sole locally produced plug-in fuel cell electric vehicle, the 2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV, which relies on both a battery pack and a fuel cell system to provide sustainable powertrain options. However, it's probably more of an image vector rather than something designed to sell in spades.
No worries; they have other versions that achieve that degree. In fact, American Honda just announced that its positive momentum across the US market continues, with overall February sales jumping 32% compared to the same period in 2023. Oddly enough, Acura continued its downward spiral last month, but the namesake Honda brand compensated with sales increasing by almost 38% and topping 100k units.
As such, the company is more than interested in keeping the positive flow at Honda – thus, we are not surprised they are already announcing their first roster of 2025MY nameplates. After the initial preview of the 2025 Civic Hybrid with a mid-cycle refresh, it's time for a crossover SUV to shine under the red carpet's spotlight. Meet the 2025 Honda Pilot, their "ultimate family SUV" and the company's most potent three-row model, which now starts from $39,900 if you don't want to choose the current 2024MY.
If you hurry, though, the latter is still available from a lower MSRP of $37,090 sans destination, albeit in LX form. The 2025 Honda Pilot starts with the Sport version, and it retains the six-trim level format because there's a new flagship grade – Black Edition, solely with AWD, from $54,280. Mind you, all the prices here are without the $1,395 destination charge. Aside from the top offering, Honda offers the 2025 Pilot with 2WD or AWD for the Sport, EX-L, and Touring models. Meanwhile, the Pilot TrailSport and Elite are also exclusively offered with all-wheel drive.
Back to the fresh 2025 Honda Pilot Black Edition, the brand says it comes with "a more aggressive look that includes" 20-inch Gloss Black alloy wheels, a matching grille bar and upper side mirror housings, plus dark trim elements all around, Black Edition logos, plus exclusive red-accented perforated leather seating, red contrast stitching, and red lighting inside the cabin along with Black Edition-embossed front seats and floor mats.
"Adding the Black Edition to the Honda Pilot really ensures that our ultimate family SUV continues to set the benchmark in the midsize 3-row SUV class," said Lance Woelfer, assistant vice president of Honda National Auto Sales, American Honda Motor Co., Inc. "With a top-of-class combination of rugged design, off-road capability, and nimble on-road dynamics, Pilot is ready for that next great family adventure."
The 2025 Honda Pilot remains in production exclusively at the Honda Alabama Auto Plant in Lincoln, Alabama, where the Japanese carmaker has already produced more than two million examples since 2006, and the updated 2025 Honda Pilot has already started arriving at dealerships beginning March 1.
