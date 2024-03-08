2024 Honda Prologue Starts at $39,900 After the $7,500 Federal Tax Credit for EVs

Japanese automaker Honda confirmed that all specifications of the 2024 Prologue qualify for the federal tax credit. Reducing one's tax burden by $7,500 means $39,900 for the EX Single Motor as opposed to the suggested retail price of $47,400.
There are, of course, a number of conditions that automakers have to meet in order to qualify for said tax credit. First and foremost, it needs to be produced in the United States, Canada, or Mexico. Secondly, 50 percent or more of the high-voltage battery's critical minerals have to be extracted or processed in the US or a country with which the US has a free trade agreement. Automakers are further required to produce at least 60 percent of the high-voltage battery's components in North America.
Finally, there is a $55,000 price cap for cars and $80,000 price cap for SUVs and light trucks. Honda does have a significant manufacturing footprint in this part of the world, but save for the interior and exterior design, the Prologue isn't really a Honda.
Based on the General Motors BEV3 platform of the Chevrolet Blazer EV, the mid-size crossover is assembled by the Detroit-based automaker at Ramos Arizpe in Mexico. Dimensionally similar to the Passport three-row crossover, the Prologue features different steering and suspension calibration from the Blazer EV, yet much of the interior switchgear is – of course – of GM origin.
Turning our attention back to pricing information, the $7,500 federal tax credit also means that the EX Dual Motor is $42,900 rather than the suggested $50,400. Regardless of spec, the Prologue carries a destination fee of $1,395. This, in turn, puts the EX at $41,295 and $44,295, respectively. It can get pricier, though. The Touring sports single- and dual-motor versions as well, kicking off at $45,585 and $48,595 after destination and the federal tax credit.
Honda says the Prologue is good for anything between 273 and 296 miles (439 and 476 kilometers) on a full charge of the Ultium high-voltage battery. Rated at 85 kWh, said battery can be juiced up with 65 miles (105 kilometers) worth of range in 10 minutes. The 400-volt electrical system might put a few prospective customers off, especially when the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and technically similar Kia EV6 offer 800V at good price points.
But, similar to the Model Y, the Ioniq 5 and EV6 are smaller than the Prologue. In defense of Honda's take on the Blazer EV, prospective customers are presented with plenty of standard kit, including wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Google built-in for the touchscreen infotainment system.
Rear Pedestrian Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Braking, and Blind Zone Steering Assist are standard as well, along with a wireless phone charger, two USB-C charging ports for the second-row passengers, and 60/40 rear seatbacks. The Touring and Elite sweeten the deal with a hands-free access power tailgate.
The most expensive trim of the bunch is the Elite, which is a dual-motor affair by default. $51,795 makes it a rather hard sell, especially when compared to the Tesla Model Y Long Range. Although marginally smaller, the MYLR is the far superior choice in many respects, including EPA-rated range (310 miles or nearly 500 kilometers).
