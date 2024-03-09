Golden Hot Wheels Chase Car Shows Up in 56th Anniversary Mix

Yesterday, my godfather and I drove to a motorcycle dealer three hours away to pick up his new ATV. Once we got there, two things attracted my attention. One was the MV Agusta Superveloce 800, and the other was a diecast replica of an SxS vehicle.
Come to think of it, I've always had an attraction to tiny things: dinosaurs, motorcycles, cars, and so on. Since I witnessed my father's collecting hobbies growing up, I walked down the same path with Hot Wheels. While I've considerably slowed down buying them, I'm always keen to see what's coming next. And when I see something I like, it's time to find it in the wild.
I'm mostly into Premium castings these days, but there's always some Mainline machine that feels even slightly exciting. Last month, I reviewed a special 50th Anniversary set of cars, which could cost between $140 and $550 today. I doubt the same will happen with the new 56th Anniversary mix, but there's a good reason for that. A case that contains 24 of them will cost around $38, as it's a non-premium collection.
You might get lucky, though, as one vehicle is a chase model. Just wait until the end of the story to read more about it. Mattel uses a new theme to celebrate its Hot Wheels brand every year. The company went for Blue and Pink in 2022, featuring cars like the Nissan Skyline 2000 GT-R, the '64 Chevy Nova Wagon, and several fantasy castings. Moving to Black and Yellow in 2023 felt like a fantastic idea, and we had some great collectibles like the '96 Nissan 180SX Type X and the Porsche 993 GT2. So, let's see what the first Anniversary mix for 2024 has in store for us.
Toon'd '83 Chevy Silverado
Ryu Asada designed four of the castings inside this set, and the Toon'D '83 Chevy Silverado is one of them. Mattel is betting on these designs, and people like the idea. The Silverado is the newest casting here, as it debuted in 2022.
We've had four variations in two years, and they all had five-spoke wheels. I'm inclined to say that the First Edition release is still the best, thanks to the Metalflake Blue and White color combo.
It's just as good in Metalflake Teal. While I don't usually like seeing the Hot Wheels decals on the sides, it makes perfect sense this time. I'll skip this collectible for now, but I'm sure fans of the casting won't hesitate to buy two of them.
Toyota Land Cruiser
I'd vote for the Toyota Land Cruiser as the most exciting item in the 56th Anniversary set. I'm surprised Mattel didn't opt for a Ford F-150 or something along those lines, but the Land Cruiser has a cult following, too. Here's a photography pro tip: fill the bed with tiny pebbles and take shots of the truck from ground level; it will look even cooler.
Manson Cheung worked with Ryu Asada on designing the Land Cruiser, which is not something you'll see very often. As always, I prefer the first edition release of the model, which features a light blue finish. But I sold mine long ago before I got the Matte Olive version with muddy tires.
The 2023 "Then and Now" iteration ascended to Treasure Hunt status. It was also the first to move away from the Beadlock Off-Road wheels in favor of the BAJA5 rims. The latest Anniversary model almost feels like an STH item but has obvious drawbacks.
'21 Ford Bronco
Do you remember how big the hype surrounding the Ford Bronco was when it returned a few years ago? I don't even want to think of all the dealer mark-ups and delivery delays. At least that's not something you must worry about with the Hot Wheels '21 Bronco.
Dmitriy Shakhmatov designed this one, and it debuted in the 2021 Mainline series with a Light Blue paint job. One of the six variations that came out until the 56th Anniversary release is particularly special: the Luis Fonsi Special Edition.
There are only 21 of these, and I failed to find one for sale. If anyone who owns it decides to sell, I imagine the price would be at least $2,000. And Bronco fans can always look for the RLC edition, which has some extra features to lure you in.
'65 Mercury Comet Cyclone
The '65 Mercury Comet Cyclone is the oldest casting on the list. Brendon Vetuskey designed this one, debuting in the 2011 Hot Wheels Garage: Ford series alongside 19 other cars. The Psycho Psyclone looked fantastic with a combination of Real Riders Drag Slick and Real Riders Mag-Style rims.
An even rarer model was next: only 3,000 HWC.com Special Edition Cyclone units exist. Prices for this iteration alone will vary between $185 and $900. You'll find six more exciting variations over the next decade, and there's also a Super Treasure Hunt version to keep you interested.
In the worst-case scenario, you'll have to pay around $200. Given its history, the new '65 Mercury Comet Cyclone isn't quite as fantastic as its predecessors. But that's not going to stop hardcore enthusiasts from picking it up.
Custom '70 Honda N600
The Custom '70 Honda N600 is one of the last few projects Ryu Asada worked on before passing away. Mattel is digging deeper into Honda history, as we've seen lately, but I'm not sure these classic models have as big of an impact on the community as the iconic '80s and '90s vehicles.
Neither of the four iterations has had any decals or liveries, so the new Green and Gold model is a first for this casting. It's certainly a cute little thing to have around the house, and I've even seen a few 1:1 models for sale in recent weeks.
At least no one can call you a ricer if you drive around in it. But let's move on to the star of the show, the Chase model, for this 56th Anniversary set.
Raijin Express
You need to see Dekotora trucks with your own eyes to believe they're real. They prove how formidable and diverse Japanese tuning culture is, as it doesn't all boil down to drift cars and modified Lamborghinis or Ferraris. I think everyone was surprised by the First Edition release, and it was fantastic with a chrome-on-chrome finish.
Mattel kept this trend going for the next three releases, and I couldn't understand why they toned it down for the Treasure Hunt model in 2023. That should have been the craziest, but it wasn't. But the designers in El Segundo are ready to atone for that "mistake" with the new chase model in the 56th Anniversary set. A case of 24 of these will contain four or five units of each of the five castings.
But finding the Raijin Express is a matter of luck and determination. Your best bet at finding it is to buy several cases. Of course, looking it up on the open market is always possible. But prices have already soared to as much as $80, which is excessive if you ask me. With that kind of money, you'd be better off focusing on a set of Premium collectibles instead.