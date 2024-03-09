Supercharged Huracan Sterrato Lifts the Bar for Lambo's Upcoming Entry-Level Supercar

The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato has proved to be a rugged little fun machine that can take quite a beating. Multiple owners have put theirs through a lot of ordeal shortly after taking delivery, looking to score some internet points.
Thus, we've seen this model being subjected to all kinds of tests and (mostly) emerging victorious, which is quite an achievement for the Sant'Agata Bolognese marque. Aiding its off-roading credentials are the re-tuned chassis, special tires, underbody protection, extra lights, and other components. It also features plastic cladding, bolt-on flares, etc.
You are looking at the usual naturally aspirated V10 in the power department. The 5.2L motor produces 601 horsepower (610 ps/449 kW) and has 413 pound-foot (560 Nm) of torque on tap. A Haldex all-wheel drive system is included, and channeling the thrust to both axles is a dual-clutch transmission that features seven gears.
Lamborghini quotes naught to sixty-two miles an hour (0 to 100 kph) at almost three and a half seconds. The Huracan Sterrato takes just under ten seconds to sprint from rest to 124 mph (200 kph) and has a very plebian top speed of 160 mph (260 kph), a necessary compromise to make it cope with some arduous tracks.
As you can imagine, it's not only the regular Huracans that are compatible with these oily upgrades but also the jacked-up variant. The Sterrato can be seriously modified, and in this case, it has embraced its supercharging side. Yes, you read that right; the copy pictured above boasts supercharging, and the kit is the same one that was fitted to the Huracan EVO.
Signed by VF Engineering, it is a bolt-on kit that contains all the necessary accessories to improve the supercar's performance. It includes the supercharger, an air/water cooling system, and other parts, and in its top configuration, it unleashes 850 horsepower. The thrust is said to increase to 625 pound-foot (847 Nm), and everything is fully reversible should you ever decide to turn the Sterrato (or another Huracan model) to its factory specification.
We found these images on social media with no pricing details accompanying them. Nevertheless, while scrolling through the tuner's website, we found out how much the kit costs, albeit for the EVO. Still, it should be about the same (or identical) for the Sterrato, and the number you're looking for is $36,995. Would you supercharge your Huracan?
You are looking at the usual naturally aspirated V10 in the power department. The 5.2L motor produces 601 horsepower (610 ps/449 kW) and has 413 pound-foot (560 Nm) of torque on tap. A Haldex all-wheel drive system is included, and channeling the thrust to both axles is a dual-clutch transmission that features seven gears.
Lamborghini quotes naught to sixty-two miles an hour (0 to 100 kph) at almost three and a half seconds. The Huracan Sterrato takes just under ten seconds to sprint from rest to 124 mph (200 kph) and has a very plebian top speed of 160 mph (260 kph), a necessary compromise to make it cope with some arduous tracks.
Thus, it truly needs a power boost to shine even more. And after ten years in the market (times flies, right?), the Lamborghini Huracan's V10 engine has received countless modifications. Most major tuners are willing to make it punchier in exchange for a hefty sum, and the sky is basically the limit for what it can withstand. You do remember those crazy bi-turbo examples, don't you?
As you can imagine, it's not only the regular Huracans that are compatible with these oily upgrades but also the jacked-up variant. The Sterrato can be seriously modified, and in this case, it has embraced its supercharging side. Yes, you read that right; the copy pictured above boasts supercharging, and the kit is the same one that was fitted to the Huracan EVO.
Signed by VF Engineering, it is a bolt-on kit that contains all the necessary accessories to improve the supercar's performance. It includes the supercharger, an air/water cooling system, and other parts, and in its top configuration, it unleashes 850 horsepower. The thrust is said to increase to 625 pound-foot (847 Nm), and everything is fully reversible should you ever decide to turn the Sterrato (or another Huracan model) to its factory specification.
We found these images on social media with no pricing details accompanying them. Nevertheless, while scrolling through the tuner's website, we found out how much the kit costs, albeit for the EVO. Still, it should be about the same (or identical) for the Sterrato, and the number you're looking for is $36,995. Would you supercharge your Huracan?