Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Gets Dirty To Prove It's Still Tough Even on New Wheels

It's been a while since we last wrote about the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato, and for good reasons. First, you cannot buy a new one anymore, as the entire series has been sold out until the end of production, and second, no one has thrashed it again, which is a pity, as it deserves to get dirty occasionally.
And if you think that it was thrashed in the images posted above, you'd be wrong, as it was barely driven off the beaten path for a single purpose: to have its pictures taken in a harsh environment with emphasis on its wheels, which came from HRE.
These retro alloys send rallying vibes, and they're called the 515 GTM. They can be ordered in 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, and 22 inches, and they're on the pricey side of things, as they start at $2,450 per wheel. A quick look on HRE's website reveals that interested parties can choose between over 60 different finishes, and in this case, the owner chose satin black and Bridgestone tires.
As for the rest of the Italian supercar, it also has a black look, which makes it rather sinister. Keeping it clean is a challenge, as anyone who has ever owned a black vehicle knows. It also features roof rails, yet no box to enhance its hauling ability, and elsewhere, it gets the same bolt-on fender flares, additional lights up front, roof scoop, and so on, which you can find on all copies of this model, alongside the jacked-up ground clearance, underbody protection, etc.
It features the same naturally aspirated V10 engine that powers all Huracans. The motor has a 5.2-liter displacement and steams out 601 hp (610 ps/449 kW) at 8,000 rpm. Available at 6,500 rpm, the thrust is rated at 413 lb-ft (560 Nm). The Sterrato uses a dual-clutch transmission with seven gears to channel the power to the Haldex all-wheel drive system.
We hope Lambo decides to give the Sterrato another shot once the Huracan's successor rolls out. The model that will sit below the Revuelto in Lamborghini's supercar family is expected to have over 800 horsepower from its electrified V8, which might be shared with the Urus and other models from the VW Group.
You won't break any speed records in the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato. Still, you can venture farther into the unknown than the regular supercars made by the Sant'Agata Bolognese marque, as this is the brand's most versatile model after the Urus super crossover, which shares some nuts and bolts with the Volkswagen Touareg. The spec sheet reveals almost 3.5 seconds required to push to 62 mph (100 kph), 0-124 mph (0-200 kph) in 9.8 seconds, and a 160 miles per hour (260 kph) top speed.
