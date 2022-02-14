New Jersey Ford Dealer Marks Up New Bronco 43% Over Sticker, Some Buyers Unhappy

There aren't too many professions that get such a bad rap than the car salesman, be it new or used. But the latest report via the New York Post about outrageous price hikes over MSRP for the new Ford Bronco has our blood boiling for more reasons than one.
We'll withhold the name of the Ford dealership in question, as we don't condone harassment of any kind. But this particular Ford dealership based near Edison, New Jersey, is seeing press coverage for all the wrong reasons this week. The main reason? A staggering 43% dealership markup above MSRP for the ever-popular and every controversial Bronco SUV.
Never mind the dodgy roof arrangements and the fact that owners are already reporting issues with suspension components out on the trail. The Bronco is still a sensation sweeping the nation. Dealerships across the country have imposed higher than average levels of dealer markup on Ford's long-anticipated direct competitor to the Jeep Wrangler. Depending on your point of view, this is simply the free market acting normally or a blatant attempt at price gouging that has some consumers fuming.
Clientelle for this New Jersey Ford dealership has taken to social media to express their outrage at the New Jersey Ford Dealership, claiming Ford dealerships are taking advantage of a stagnating economy and rising inflation rates to justify paying whatever they please for the most anticipated new models. With the used car market depleted thanks to the ongoing microchip shortage, it's a problem that isn't going away any time soon. Some believe this phenomenon is simply the free market at work, and therefore, nothing out of the ordinary at all. It is, of course, a simple case of supply vs. demand, after all. But those who just want to get their hands on a Bronco call it a huge pain in the behind.
"We are going to be like Cuba soon," said one New Jersey resident customer at the Ford dealership in question. "No new cars, and we'll all be driving '57 Chevys." As much as the idea of us all rolling around in 1957 Chevrolets sounds like our idea of heaven, the situation is nothing but a pain in the behind for people who just want to buy the most basic, bare-bones Bronco. Check the official press coverage from the New York Post if you want to learn more.
