2024 Hot Wheels Case G Reveals Seventh Super Treasure Hunt of the Year

I visited two different toy stores yesterday. After browsing hundreds of Mainline models, I found the '89 Mercedes-Benz 560 SEC AMG. I sold my Metalflake Silver one a few months ago and wanted it back. It's almost as good as a Premium casting!
Seeing how the global supply chain works with Mattel products is funny. Some stores are up to date with the newest models. Others are still selling products that are six months old. That may be frustrating to some collectors but beneficial to others. Just think of it this way: scalpers and avid enthusiasts usually pick up the first wave of cool cars when they arrive in stores.
That means many people are in suspense, choosing between waiting a few more months or paying double or triple the market price. When the 560 SEC AMG showed up, it was trading hands for the cost of a Premium model. It looks good but doesn't have Real Riders wheels or a metal base to justify that market value. Seasoned veterans will know to stay away from the scalpers, but the newcomers often fall victim to the fear of missing out.
If you stick around long enough, you'll learn how to avoid these "tourist traps" and become more efficient in buying Hot Wheels collectibles. With that out of the way, the seventh Mainline case for 2024 is coming up. And it's a good one!
Am I surprised Mattel opted for another "fantasy" casting with Case G? Not at all! At least I can imagine having fun in a 1:1 version of the Draggin' Wagon. Sonny Fisher designed this one, and it debuted in the 2023 Experimotors Mainline series. It looked all right in red and blue; now we have a yellow version. Will that be enough to persuade me to buy one? Perhaps.
With four STH models, the German manufacturer was at the same level as Lamborghini and Mercury. But the new Audi 90 quattro will change things up a bit. This Fraser Campbell-designed casting has only been around since 2023, and we've had two variations. Mattel acknowledges Audi vehicles' popularity with collectors today, so we'll likely see more of them in the STH lineup soon.
Spectraflame Purple saves as the base color for the livery on this '90s racing icon, and it could be one of the most exciting reveals for 2024. It sports Real Riders Aero wheels, which we will see in at least one more vehicle this year. There are plenty of options on the market to buy the Audi 90 Quattro, but be wary! The most expensive one I've seen has an asking price of $228, while the cheapest could sell for as low as $22.
It's a futuristic-style ambulance, and I'm curious how it will hold up 20 years from now. The Hirohata Merc falls under the same category, and it's an interesting one from Mattel: most people know it as the most famous custom of the classic era. Buying the tiny replica is the only way to go if you can't afford the real thing's $2+ million price tag.
The new version of the '68 Dodge Dart is the coolest one since the 2020 Team Transport "Swingin Thing," and that Ramchargers livery is bound to generate some solid sales. The Jaguar Mk1 is yet another brand-new casting for Mix G, and it's something Matchbox enthusiasts might appreciate more. Regardless of how remarkable, cars from the '50s will mainly attract an older audience.
Fraser Campbell drew inspiration from Jun Imai's M3 on this one, and the Exotic 10-spoke wheels finally look appealing thanks to the white finish. It may be time to add another Hot Wheels BMW to the collection. And I can see this moving to the Premium class within 12 months. There are two more castings I'd like to mention here. First off, it's the '82 Nissan Skyline R30. I've always felt Mattel neglected it until the 2024 Boulevard model. And now, there's a new variation for the Mainline series, and it's pretty good.
On the other hand, most JDM fans will likely pay more attention to the white Honda Civic Si. I'd choose this over the Metalflake Gold iteration any day of the week. You can't help but think of the Acura Integra with that red interior. The one thing that boggles me is the diecast manufacturer's decision to keep this casting away from the Premium series since its 2012 Boulevard appearance. It was excellent in Ultra Hots, but collectors worldwide are ready for another iteration with a metal base and Real Riders wheels. That said, Case G is one of the best ones for 2024. But I know for sure that bigger things are coming up.
That means many people are in suspense, choosing between waiting a few more months or paying double or triple the market price. When the 560 SEC AMG showed up, it was trading hands for the cost of a Premium model. It looks good but doesn't have Real Riders wheels or a metal base to justify that market value. Seasoned veterans will know to stay away from the scalpers, but the newcomers often fall victim to the fear of missing out.
If you stick around long enough, you'll learn how to avoid these "tourist traps" and become more efficient in buying Hot Wheels collectibles. With that out of the way, the seventh Mainline case for 2024 is coming up. And it's a good one!
Regular Treasure Hunt
Only three of the six Treasure Hunt models for 2024 that Mattel revealed so far are licensed vehicles. The '47 Chevy Fleetline arrived in Case A, and then we had the Custom '53 Chevy in Case D, while the Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400 appeared in Case F. The Tooligan from Mix C is probably the least desirable TH item thus far, as the Ain't Fare bus and the Batmobile still have a somewhat extensive following.
Am I surprised Mattel opted for another "fantasy" casting with Case G? Not at all! At least I can imagine having fun in a 1:1 version of the Draggin' Wagon. Sonny Fisher designed this one, and it debuted in the 2023 Experimotors Mainline series. It looked all right in red and blue; now we have a yellow version. Will that be enough to persuade me to buy one? Perhaps.
Super Treasure Hunt
We've all been waiting for the new Super Treasure Hunt for Case G. I've known about it for at least a month now and was eager to share the news with all of you. I've written many stories on the STH series over the past few months. And last year, I wanted to see which manufacturer had the most cars in there. Chevrolet won by a mile, while Audi was down in 8th place.
With four STH models, the German manufacturer was at the same level as Lamborghini and Mercury. But the new Audi 90 quattro will change things up a bit. This Fraser Campbell-designed casting has only been around since 2023, and we've had two variations. Mattel acknowledges Audi vehicles' popularity with collectors today, so we'll likely see more of them in the STH lineup soon.
Spectraflame Purple saves as the base color for the livery on this '90s racing icon, and it could be one of the most exciting reveals for 2024. It sports Real Riders Aero wheels, which we will see in at least one more vehicle this year. There are plenty of options on the market to buy the Audi 90 Quattro, but be wary! The most expensive one I've seen has an asking price of $228, while the cheapest could sell for as low as $22.
Case G Highlights
With the two main attractions out of the way, there's still more digging left here. And I promise you at least one item might cause a brawl or two once it arrives on pegs worldwide. Larry Wood's '52 Chevy truck is back for its 27th reincarnation with a classic white-on-white look. There are at least two Premium variations worth looking for, and then there's the 2018 Super Treasure Hunt model. I'm not the one to usually look at fantasy castings, but I realized the Rapid Pulse is a brand-new model from the moment I saw it.
It's a futuristic-style ambulance, and I'm curious how it will hold up 20 years from now. The Hirohata Merc falls under the same category, and it's an interesting one from Mattel: most people know it as the most famous custom of the classic era. Buying the tiny replica is the only way to go if you can't afford the real thing's $2+ million price tag.
The new version of the '68 Dodge Dart is the coolest one since the 2020 Team Transport "Swingin Thing," and that Ramchargers livery is bound to generate some solid sales. The Jaguar Mk1 is yet another brand-new casting for Mix G, and it's something Matchbox enthusiasts might appreciate more. Regardless of how remarkable, cars from the '50s will mainly attract an older audience.
I won't complain, though; the diecast manufacturer always brings balance to these cases. We're now at the third variation for the Ford F-150 Lightning Custom, and it could be the best-looking one so far. But recolors are never as exciting as brand-new collectibles. I've been waiting for the BMW M3 Wagon for months, and I'm convinced other enthusiasts have yearned for it forever. I remember seeing a similar model drifting in a competition over a decade ago, but most prefer the coupe.
Fraser Campbell drew inspiration from Jun Imai's M3 on this one, and the Exotic 10-spoke wheels finally look appealing thanks to the white finish. It may be time to add another Hot Wheels BMW to the collection. And I can see this moving to the Premium class within 12 months. There are two more castings I'd like to mention here. First off, it's the '82 Nissan Skyline R30. I've always felt Mattel neglected it until the 2024 Boulevard model. And now, there's a new variation for the Mainline series, and it's pretty good.
On the other hand, most JDM fans will likely pay more attention to the white Honda Civic Si. I'd choose this over the Metalflake Gold iteration any day of the week. You can't help but think of the Acura Integra with that red interior. The one thing that boggles me is the diecast manufacturer's decision to keep this casting away from the Premium series since its 2012 Boulevard appearance. It was excellent in Ultra Hots, but collectors worldwide are ready for another iteration with a metal base and Real Riders wheels. That said, Case G is one of the best ones for 2024. But I know for sure that bigger things are coming up.