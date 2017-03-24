The 2005 Ford GT Designer’s Very Own GT Is For Sale At $320,000

The 2005 Ford GT
was a breakthrough for the Ford Motor Company back in the Noughties. When it made its debut, the first iteration of the GT was every bit as exciting and exhilarating as the GT40 was when the Blue Oval outdid Ferrari big time at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. And in a similar fashion to the iconic racing car before it, the GT is still regarded as one hell of a machine.
Even if the 2017 Ford GT
is all the rage these days, twin-turbocharged V6 included, it somehow doesn’t have the rawness and the intensity of the GT before it. It’s a bit like comparing the Chiron to the Veyron: very similar, but very different at the same time in terms of historical significance. And on top of that, the 2005 GT has that blue-collar feel to it the modern-day equivalent unfortunately lacks. The bottom line is, the primordial GT is a modern classic.
A little bit over 4,000 units were produced from 2004 to 2006, with the 2005 model year priced at $139,995. Optional extras were few and included go-faster stripes, painted brake calipers, forged alloys, and a McIntosh sound system. The pictured GT, which is owned by Camilo Pardo
, is equipped with that very audio system and shows merely 15,688 miles (25,247 km) on the odo.
“Camilo Pardo as in Ford’s head of the Living Legends studio? The guy who penned the GT with the blessing of Carroll Shelby?”
Indeed, that’s him. And as expected from such an accomplished auto designer, Camilo’s GT wears custom graphics over factory-spec Quicksilver paintwork.
If you thought that this GT has an organic look to it, a closer inspection will reveal scratches in areas such as near the gas tank and windshield wiper. It’s the sort of patina garage queens don’t have, and that patina gives this GT its own character.
Listed for sale by Petrolicious
at $320,000, this particular example of the all-American breed was involved in an accident in 2014. Happily, however, everything that was damaged has since been fixed. Last, but certainly not least, the 5.4-liter supercharged V8 sports an upgraded pulley system, now providing 650 horsepower at the crank.
Since the year 2005, Camilo has owned five previous GTs. The pictured silver, black, and orange example is his sixth and latest GT.