New Trailer for Top Gear Season 24 Shows Drifting and a Trio With Chemistry

 
23 Feb 2017, 23:14 UTC
A new trailer for the next Top Gear series has landed in our lap, and it's a good one. No, make that "a great one," because it previews a visible improvement after season 23.
When Chris Evans was at the wheel, it felt like Top Gear was being pulled in every direction. But now the team is compact, like-minded, exactly what made Jeremy, James, and Hammond popular years ago.

Better yet, this younger trio is ambitious, and it looks like they are determined to give us the very latest supercars. Do you want more from the Chiron than seeing it driven in a straight line? Sure, that's fine. The new Ford GT? I'd like that in blue, and while you're at it, throw in a Porsche 911 Turbo and a Lamborghini Huracan Spider in the same color.

They even made a comparison between the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio and the BMW M3, similar to what Motor Trend put together a few weeks ago.

A few other things have changed that can't be seen in this teaser. For instance, the “Star in a Rallycross Car” segment is gone. Rumor has it that they bought a Toyota GT 86 as the new reasonably priced car. Unless we're mistaken, that the first RWD one ever.

Having novices in a RWD machine is a risk, but they'll have the tuition of the Stig and sideways doctor Chris Harris to rely on.

The series will debut in the UK on March 5th, and on the 13th in the United States. I supposed they have to translate from English. Isn't it interesting how little time separates the start of Top Gear from the end of The Grand Tour? So, as many internet trolls say, "I'm glad Clarkson got fired because now instead of one Top Gear, we get two of them."

