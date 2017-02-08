2005 Ford GT First Owned By Jenson Button Heads To Auction

In the Ford
Motor Company’s long and illustrious history, three vehicles put their mark on the industry altogether: the Model T, Mustang, and the GT40. The latter proved that the Blue Oval could take on the best of the best in a competitive environment.
Winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans
four times in a row was but the start of the Ford Motor Company’s sporting ambitions. An important element to the GT40’s success at the Circuit de la Sarthe was, of course, the V8 firepower. It’s no wonder the road-going GT of the Noughties continued its predecessor’s legacy with a 5.4-liter all-aluminum V8 from the Modular engine family, which packs a Lysholm twin screw-type supercharger to boot.
A little over 4,000 units were built by Ford at its Wixom plant from 2004 to 2006. One of those supercars was acquired by Jenson Button
, a gentleman who raced in the highest tier of motorized sports from 2000 to 2016. Button also has a world title to his name, winning it in 2009 with Ross Brawn’s team.
Acquired by the current owner in 2011 and showing merely 8,350 miles on the clock, the 2005 Ford GT
featured in the adjacent photos is just one of five GTs marked “VIP”
by the Ford National Sales Company in the UK. Reasonably, Silverstone Auctions put an estimate of £250,000 to £300,000 on this car.
Considering how expensive a 2017 Ford GT
is (over £300,000), this particular example of the original GT actually makes sense from a financial standpoint. And it guzzles high-octane gasoline through eight, not six cylinders like its carbon fiber-bodied scion, which is a plus from yours truly's point of view.
“Given its inimitable heritage, prolific performance, stunning design, and thrilling driving experience, the Ford GT is a very special creation that will undoubtedly be revered for many years to come,”
said Will Smith, the sales manager of Silverstone Auctions
. “In addition, it was once Jenson Button’s very own, adding even more exciting provenance and collectability to this particular example.”