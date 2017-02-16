autoevolution

Ford GT Gets Gulf Livery with Battle Scars in Majestic Wrap Job

 
16 Feb 2017, 19:24 UTC ·
One or two years ago, many people expected the vinyl industry to enter a descending trend, with liquid wraps foreseen as the new dominant force. Nevertheless, second skin jobs are as popular as possible, with one of the trends that sit at the top of the market these days being racing liveries with battle scars.
We're here to show you the latest example of this, one that comes to adorn a Ford GT. The image above allows you to see how such a wrap goes from concept form to reality, mixing the initial render that led to the project with a pic of the car once the wrapping job was complete.

The concept came from artist Scott Skepple, whom we can label as a pioneer of the said trend (here's another example of his work). The second skin job was handled by Wrap Zone, a Swedish specialist based in Stockholm.

As for the ready-worn part of the wrap, this will split opinions like few other things. In fact, the only aspect of a Gulf wrap that could be more polarizing than the one mentioned above has to do with such colors being present on a car whose maker never raced under the oil specialist's flag back in the day.

Some of you might wonder if anybody would risk dressing a go-fast machine in the iconic blue and orange mix knowing that the vehicles comes from a brand whose track activities were never sponsored by Gulf.

The answer is "yes" and we've recently shown you an example of this. We're talking about a Mercedes-AMG GT S, one whose owner probably decided to pull such a stunt in order to milk the attention cow.

The said GT S doesn't pack any "Gulf" mention, but, in our book, this doesn't make the wrap job legitimate.
