Ford GT Gets Gulf Livery with Battle Scars in Majestic Wrap Job

The said GT S doesn't pack any "Gulf" mention, but, in our book, this doesn't make the wrap job legitimate. We're here to show you the latest example of this, one that comes to adorn a Ford GT . The image above allows you to see how such a wrap goes from concept form to reality, mixing the initial render that led to the project with a pic of the car once the wrapping job was complete.The concept came from artist Scott Skepple , whom we can label as a pioneer of the said trend (here's another example of his work). The second skin job was handled by Wrap Zone, a Swedish specialist based in Stockholm.As for the ready-worn part of the wrap, this will split opinions like few other things. In fact, the only aspect of a Gulf wrap that could be more polarizing than the one mentioned above has to do with such colors being present on a car whose maker never raced under the oil specialist's flag back in the day.Some of you might wonder if anybody would risk dressing a go-fast machine in the iconic blue and orange mix knowing that the vehicles comes from a brand whose track activities were never sponsored by Gulf.The answer is "yes" and we've recently shown you an example of this. We're talking about a Mercedes-AMG GT S , one whose owner probably decided to pull such a stunt in order to milk the attention cow.The said GT S doesn't pack any "Gulf" mention, but, in our book, this doesn't make the wrap job legitimate.