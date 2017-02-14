2018 Ford Focus (Mk4) Spied Wearing Production Body Shell

Slated to go on sale no later than the latter half of 2018, the fourth-generation Ford Focus
is an important nameplate for the Blue Oval. And when you realize the Mk3 Focus made its debut in 2010, you know the time is high for Ford to pull something completely all-new out of the hat.
Spied cold-weather testing
, the 2018 Ford Focus pictured in these photographs is a prototype clothed in production sheet metal. The makeshift lighting system and extensive camouflage aren’t helping with identifying the visual changes brought by exterior design team.
Just like the Mk3 Focus facelift, this prototype features a generous front overhang and a short rear overhang, whereas the profile and proportions are pretty much neck and neck. On closer inspection, though, it appears that the Mk4 Focus grew longer and wider, front and rear track included. The latter is a clear indicator Ford
has not forgotten what its compact hatchback is all about: great handling.
The bigger dimensions also benefit interior room. And speaking of the cabin, the shutterbugs captured a single pic of the Mk4 Focus
’ dashboard. The small screen is, without a shadow of a doubt, an indicator that this is the basic infotainment system, but then you notice the layout of the dashboard, the HVAC controls, and that the rev counter is located on the left side of the instrument cluster.
Make no mistake about it, the 2018 Ford Focus’ interior has been inspired by that of the recently presented 2017 Ford Fiesta
. And just like the Fiesta, the Focus will spawn an Active variant with plastic cladding around the wheel arches and a raised suspension. Considering that the chassis allows such an addition, AWD
is possible for the crossover-like Focus Active. Under the skin, Ford will update the Global C platform to offer better ride comfort and more agility.
The engine lineup, as you might have guessed by now, will not change much from what the Focus prides itself on today. From three-cylinder turbocharged EcoBoost mills to 2.0 TDCi and a high-performing EcoBoost for the next-gen Focus RS, FoMoCo will have every base covered in this area. Hybridization
is in the offing as well, as is an all-electric Focus. After the hatchback, Ford is set to expand the 2018 Focus family with a sedan and a family-oriented station wagon.