2018 Expedition is Ford's Range Rover at the Chicago Auto Show

 
10 Feb 2017
by
Ford doesn't get enough credit for its work in the SUV department. And unlike the Import brands, the Blue Oval is resisting the crossover trend. Check out the 2018 Expedition, which in many ways is the American equivalent of a Range Rover.
"What? But Land Rover doesn't make pickups." No, it doesn't, but that's not the point. You see, everything is called an SUV these days, but most are useless at off-roading. That's why the all-new Expedition held onto its separate frame like a Viking warrior clutching his sword.

And much like the Range Rover, this new Ford Expedition has switched to aluminum construction for the sake of saving weight and all that. The design of both vehicles is all about joining two big boxes and adding some curves. The 2018 Expedition has classier LED head lights and taillights, joined by plenty of shiny trim.

The aluminum skin looks sexy here at the Chicago Auto Show, although the feeling of quality is more skin-deep than on a Range Rover. The panel gaps are inconsistent, and the interior has some utilitarian plastic surfaces.

As with the outgoing model, the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine is the only one available. A 10-speed automatic, like in the Mustang and the F-150, should mean slightly better fuel economy, helped by the standard Stop-Start system.

The 2017 Expedition already has one of the best third rows of seats in the segment. But they've stretched the wheelbase three inches to make even more room inside. High-end models have electrically reclining backrests even for the people in the back.

For easy access, the second row of seats tilts and slide out of the way. When the back rows are folded flat, the Expedition can even swallow a 4x8 piece of ply for your ridiculously ambitious DIY projects.

On the tech front, we'd like to mention SYNC 3 with Android Auto, a 360-degree camera; lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and hands-free trunk opening.

The 2018 Expedition will arrive at dealerships in the fall of 2017, so you'll have to wait a little longer for pricing, tow capacity, mpg and all the other fancy numbers.
