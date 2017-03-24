Performance Chief Wants To RS-ify Ford’s Sport Utility Vehicles

autoevolution
Shelby GT350. Focus RS. Fiesta ST. F-150 Raptor. The GT. There are a lot of go-faster Ford vehicles available to purchase nowadays, but the Blue Oval still lacks something in the performance department. And that something, as per performance arm head honcho Dave Pericak, is high-performance SUVs.
Speaking to Car Dealer Magazine, the guy who held the title of chief engineer of the S550-generation Mustang before he was appointed Ford Performance chief let it slip that things will change in this aspect. When asked if there ever will be the chance of seeing an RS badge on an SUV, Pericak replied: "If you did what you needed to do to make it perform the way that an RS should, the answer would be sure.” Yup, it’s a-OK to get excited for what’s in the pipeline.

Pericak suggested to Car Dealer Magazine that the Escape / Kuga is a prime candidate for RS-ification, chiefly because its underpinnings are good enough to withstand a performance upgrade. The mid-size Edge and the subcompact EcoSport are also likely to receive the pumped-up treatment, but the FoMoCo official also argued that the Fiesta can do better than what the ST has to offer.

If there’ll ever be a Fiesta RS, I surely hope that Ford will move on up from the ST’s three-cylinder turbo to a four-banger. The Kuga / Escape, for that matter, should make a great match with the Focus RS’ 2.3-liter EcoBoost. As for the Edge, a high-output EcoBoost V6 engine should do the trick.

But in the EcoSport's case, I’m not too sure what sort of powerplant is fit for it. Bearing in mind the subcompact crossover is built on the global B-car platform, it can accommodate engines and transmissions that FoMoCo employs in Mk7 Fiesta.

While on the subject of speculating on what the future may hold in store, do not forget that there are a 2020 Bronco and a 2019 Ranger in the offing from the Blue Oval. And the Bronco, at the very least, should receive a performance version. The Ranger also has a reason to go all out, and that reason is the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 off-road truck.
