2017 Ford GT Finally Hits the Street, Owner Takes His '66 Heritage Edition Out

The second coming of the Ford GT has been a waiting game - while we first met the twin-turbo hero back at the 2015 Detroit Motor Show, it was December 2016 when the first examples of the supercar rolled off
the production line. Well, we can now finally show you the aero-fantastic machine on the street, with a customer who has recently taken delivery of his Blue Oval beast having started enjoying the charms of the velocity animal.
As you'll be able to notice in the first piece of footage below, which shows the GT enjoying a bit of asphalt, we're dealing with the '66 Heritage Edition, which pays hommage to the #2 can that showed Ferrari how it's done at the 24 Hours of Le Mans back in 1966.
The silver-and-black color scheme is here to ensure we remember the way in which the Blue Oval racecars grabbed the first three places on the podium. And with Ford
once again topping the Prancing Horse during its Le Mans return last seasons ( a pair of Ford GT racecars grabbed first and third places in the GTE Pro category), owners have plenty of reasons to be proud of their velocity tools.
You can focus on juicy details such as the exposed carbon fiber of the 2017 model, or its satin gold wheels. As for the cabin of the limited edition, this features ebony leather for the seats, dashboard, headliner and steering wheels. The list of gold-finished items includes the seats, paddle shifters and the instrument panel.
Er... no, we're not sure why there seems to be a piece of cardboard sitting aft of the front wheels.
We've also brought along a second piece of footage, which shows the same car playing around the dealership prior to being taken out on the street.
Having gone through this "shakedown" phase, we can't wait to get our hands on the first hooning footage, so we can see its 647 ponies being put to work.