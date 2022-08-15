Tesla's German Supercharger Network Violates the Law, But Nothing Will Be Done About It

A country with clear and respected rules can become a headache for a company that is actively trying to change how mobility is perceived. The German automotive industry is just making the first proper steps in the EV adoption field. Meanwhile, Tesla’s building all-electric cars and SUVs like there’s no tomorrow. But that doesn’t mean it won’t be subjected to local laws. Fortunately, authorities aren’t rushing anywhere in this particular case. Here’s what’s happening and why the Supercharger network might have to go through some changes - eventually.

8 photos