Made-in-Germany Tesla Model Y Built With BYD Structural Battery Pack Has a 55-kWh Capacity

According to Teslamag , Giga Berlin is already building the Model Y with the LFP batteries supplied by BYD, following a type approval obtained last month from the Dutch authority RDW. This is not unusual since the RDW also issued type approval for other versions of the Model Y built in Gruenheide. The documents consulted by the German news outlet show the new Model Y with BYD battery is referred to as Type 005 and internally as variant Y7CR.The approval obtained on July 1st shows that the battery capacity is estimated at 55, with a projected range of 440 km (273 miles). Since we’re talking about the Europeanstandard, expect a shorter range, probably less than 400 km (248 miles). This is a step back compared to the previous LFP battery built with CATL cells at Giga Shanghai, which has a 60 kWh capacity and a range of 455 km (283 miles). On the other hand, the Tesla Model Y with BYD battery is lighter, at 2,087 kg (4,600 lbs), than the CATL version (2,153 kg/4,747 lbs). The BYD battery is more interesting than its CATL counterpart because it is a “structural pack” according to the type approval. This is in line with the Giga Berlin tradition, which already manufactures the Model Y using structural battery packs. Because of the constraint in 4680 cell production, they are now using 2170 cells imported from China.BYD usually relies on its blade batteries in a cell-to-body pack that qualifies as a structural battery pack, as seen on the BYD Seal. It now seems that this exact type of battery will be installed in the Tesla Model Y assembled in Gruenheide. Hopefully, they won’t catch fire like several BYD electric vehicles recently. Either way, Giga Berlin will soon be producing a lot of variants of the Model Y. This could become a logistics nightmare for the company and a constant headache for its customers.