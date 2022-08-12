Made-in-Germany Tesla Model Y Built With BYD Structural Battery Pack Has a 55-kWh Capacity

We’re getting new information about the type of batteries BYD is supplying Tesla for Giga Berlin production. As we’ve already written earlier, these are blade batteries similar to those used for the BYD Seal structural battery. Now we have the capacity of these batteries, as well as preliminary range figures.
According to Teslamag, Giga Berlin is already building the Model Y with the LFP batteries supplied by BYD, following a type approval obtained last month from the Dutch authority RDW. This is not unusual since the RDW also issued type approval for other versions of the Model Y built in Gruenheide. The documents consulted by the German news outlet show the new Model Y with BYD battery is referred to as Type 005 and internally as variant Y7CR.
The approval obtained on July 1st shows that the battery capacity is estimated at 55 kWh, with a projected range of 440 km (273 miles). Since we’re talking about the European WLTP standard, expect a shorter range, probably less than 400 km (248 miles). This is a step back compared to the previous LFP battery built with CATL cells at Giga Shanghai, which has a 60 kWh capacity and a range of 455 km (283 miles). On the other hand, the Tesla Model Y with BYD battery is lighter, at 2,087 kg (4,600 lbs), than the CATL version (2,153 kg/4,747 lbs).
The BYD battery is more interesting than its CATL counterpart because it is a “structural pack” according to the type approval. This is in line with the Giga Berlin tradition, which already manufactures the Model Y using structural battery packs. Because of the constraint in 4680 cell production, they are now using 2170 cells imported from China.
BYD usually relies on its blade batteries in a cell-to-body pack that qualifies as a structural battery pack, as seen on the BYD Seal. It now seems that this exact type of battery will be installed in the Tesla Model Y assembled in Gruenheide. Hopefully, they won’t catch fire like several BYD electric vehicles recently. Either way, Giga Berlin will soon be producing a lot of variants of the Model Y. This could become a logistics nightmare for the company and a constant headache for its customers.
