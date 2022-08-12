Nissan Rogue Hybrid May Lose Power Brake Assist, Recall Issued

Three months ago, Nissan started investigating reports of hydraulic brake assist loss in the Japanese market involving the X-Trail Hybrid. The safety boffins initially shrugged it off as nothing more than isolated cases, but nevertheless, the Japanese automaker proposed a local service campaign.
On June 8th, the investigation was expanded to include outside markets, including the United States where Nissan calls the X-Trail Hybrid something else. Through July 2022, the Japanese automaker analyzed the potential conditions that may lead to hydraulic brake assist loss. Nissan concluded that it had no reports attributable to this condition in the U.S.
Better safe than sorry, Nissan decided to conduct a safety recall in the United States for extra peace of mind. The remedy is currently under development according to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Known owners of the suspect Rogue Hybrid vehicles will be informed by first-class mail beginning September 22nd.
“Due to the low heat capacity of the motor, certain driving conditions such as repeated brake application - combined with high temperatures in the engine room - may cause the brush temperature to increase inside the motor pump housing.” The attached report goes on: “If the temperature exceeds the allowable range, lubricity deteriorates, which causes sparking due to brush and commutator chatter that results in abnormal commutator wear.”
The abnormal wear leads to brush vibration, causing the pigtail to bend and eventually disconnect. When brake assist output drops below a preset level, the brake warning indicator will illuminate, informing the driver that something isn’t quite right. Although the braking system will continue to function, increased pedal effort will be noticeable. If the hydraulic assistance doesn’t work properly, the vehicle may not meet the performance criteria required by federal motor vehicle safety standard number 135.
The brake booster assembly is produced by ADVICS North America Inc., and the part number is listed as 47210 4BC8A. A total of 5,904 vehicles are potentially affected, Rogue Hybrid vehicles produced between July 26th, 2016 and December 12th, 2018 for model years 2017 through 2019.
