BYD Han EV Has Another Fire Episode, This Time In the Middle of the Road

About a year ago, a BYD Han EV caught fire spontaneously two days after an independent crash test. At the time, BYD said the blaze was caused by a conductive coolant that should not be in the vehicle. It will be interesting to learn what was the reason for a new fire that happened in Longgang, Shenzhen.
CarNewsChina reported the fire based on what Autohome shared. Sadly, the Chinese website did not reveal exactly when the blaze happened. People that witnessed the situation shot videos and shared them on Chinese social media, but they apparently had no date. Autohome embedded two of these videos, from which we extracted the images that are in this article.
In one of them, we can see the car bursting into flames, although we are not sure it was the first time that this happened. Two fire trucks were already parked in front of it on the road, with firefighters just waiting when the blaze started, which suggests they have already worked on that car. In other words, the video must have registered a reignition. If that is really the case, the battery pack must have been affected or be the cause of the fire.
The other video already begins with the firefighters trying to extinguish the blaze. The front end shows it is definitely the BYD Han EV. The fire seems to be concentrated in the middle and rear of the car. Both Autohome and CarNewsChina said the fire is still under investigation, and there is no explanation for what happened. They do not seem to have contacted BYD.
The first fire affecting a Han EV happened after an independent crash test, and it was a surprise. After all, BYD states that the Blade Battery that equips the electric sedan is not prone to thermal runaway. The company has already performed public perforation tests, and one showing that the LFP battery pack can support heavy loads without issues. Although BYD said it had a conductive coolant, the people responsible for the crash test said the car was stock. In other words, they implied BYD delivered it with the wrong coolant – if it was really to blame.
The fire that took place in October 2021 also happened in Shenzhen, where the BYD headquarters are. More specifically, the Han EV was traveling on the Shenzhen Shuiguan Expressway when it began smoking at high speed. After the driver stopped the car, it was engulfed by flames. That is probably the second episode of a Han EV catching fire, while the one this article is about is the third one.
At this point, BYD would better provide answers about what is going on with the Han EV. The company is increasing production and announcing international distributors, making it a sensitive time for bad news. Whatever is happening to its cars, it should be the first one to find an answer and share it with its customers.
