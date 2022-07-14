BYD Seal Completes Moose Test at 83.5 KPH (52 MPH), Shows CTB (Cell-to-Body) Technology

This is not the only remarkable number BYD shared on Twitter. According to the Chinese carmaker, the BYD Seal can also achieve a maximum speed of 133 kph (82.6 mph) in the lane change test. If confirmed by independent tests, these numbers are very impressive. According to Wikipedia, the world record for the moose test is 85 kph (52.8 mph), set with a Citroën Xantia Activa V6 in 1999. The Seal also achieves 1.05 g of maximum lateral acceleration in a steady state.BYD praises the CTB construction for the results. Curiously, that’s a collateral benefit. The primary purpose of CTB is to increase energy density and reduce the car’s weight simultaneously. And it is not the only one. BYD also credits CTB with suppressing “the vibration of the vehicle body” in another tweet.To test that, the Chinese carmaker put a glass full of water on a plain surface inside the Seal. A test driver then took it through a pebble road and one filled with speed bumps. BYD swears the electric sedan’s suspension did not allow a single drop of water to escape the glass. It would be entertaining if anybody could repeat this test to check how correct BYD’s allegations are. However, we may just hear about how smooth the ride really is.BYD shared other tweets showing crash tests it performs in its own facilities and also showing the interior of the car in which it is betting so much. In foreign markets, the Seal should be called Atto 4, which is not even close to how cool the Seal is. BYD’s engineering department may be doing a great job, but we hope the marketing team tries to be on par, especially when selecting names for these vehicles.