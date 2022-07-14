BYD Seal Completes Moose Test at 83.5 KPH (52 MPH), Shows CTB (Cell-to-Body) Technology

BYD praises the CTB construction for the results. Curiously, that’s a collateral benefit. The primary purpose of CTB is to increase energy density and reduce the car’s weight simultaneously. And it is not the only one. BYD also credits CTB with suppressing “the vibration of the vehicle body” in another tweet.
To test that, the Chinese carmaker put a glass full of water on a plain surface inside the Seal. A test driver then took it through a pebble road and one filled with speed bumps. BYD swears the electric sedan’s suspension did not allow a single drop of water to escape the glass. It would be entertaining if anybody could repeat this test to check how correct BYD’s allegations are. However, we may just hear about how smooth the ride really is.
BYD shared other tweets showing crash tests it performs in its own facilities and also showing the interior of the car in which it is betting so much. In foreign markets, the Seal should be called Atto 4, which is not even close to how cool the Seal is. BYD’s engineering department may be doing a great job, but we hope the marketing team tries to be on par, especially when selecting names for these vehicles.
Quick, nimble, lithe. Become the ruler of the roads.#BYD #BuildYourDreams #technology #green #future #electric #sustainable #CoolTheEarthByOneDegree pic.twitter.com/Sh10s6BdbZ— BYD Global (@BYDGlobal) July 12, 2022
A smooth, stable driving experience that belies the excitement you feel when you depress the pedals.#BYD #BuildYourDreams #technology #green #future #electric #sustainable #CoolTheEarthByOneDegree pic.twitter.com/2EZpJtQGPQ— BYD Global (@BYDGlobal) July 13, 2022
Drive fast, drive smoothly, but most importantly, drive safely.#BYD #BuildYourDreams #technology #green #future #electric #sustainable #CoolTheEarthByOneDegree pic.twitter.com/RFOvFg3aif— BYD Global (@BYDGlobal) July 14, 2022
Dive into the ocean and immerse yourself in the journey with this #BYD marine creature.#BuildYourDreams #technology #green #future #electric #sustainable #CoolTheEarthByOneDegree pic.twitter.com/VCjsHteSQ5— BYD Global (@BYDGlobal) July 5, 2022