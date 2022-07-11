BYD May Produce 300,000 NEVs in August – Backlog is for 700,000 Vehicles

People are still fighting about who is the largest EV seller in the world: BYD or Tesla. For the ones that consider plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) can be included, BYD is the winner. The more selective ones who claim only battery electric vehicles (BEVs) matter know Tesla is still ahead. That may change by the end of 2022: BYD is planning to deliver 300,000 new energy vehicles (NEVs) in August.

