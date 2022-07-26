How Much Lighter Is a Tesla Model Y Built With 4680 Cells Compared to One With 2170 Cells?

Tesla promised that the bigger 4680 cells and the structural battery pack would help build lighter EVs without offering more details. Somebody wanted to prove this theory and compared the made-in-Texas (MIT) Tesla Model Y with the one built in Fremont without the new tech.
The structural battery pack was advertised as the next best thing in EV manufacturing because it allows the building of lighter cars with bigger-capacity batteries. The weight savings would come from the fact that the battery pack is strong enough to replace parts of the car’s body structure. The bigger, 4680-type cells are bonded together to form a stiff structure, which means there’s no need for other steel parts inside the battery to hold everything together.
The long-time promise is now put to the test after Tesla started deliveries of Tesla Model Y from Giga Texas with the new battery tech. Keep in mind that this car also has megacastings front and rear that replace many welded components in the car’s structure. Megacastings primarily speed up production but should also offer advantages like a stiffer structure and a lighter build.
With that in mind, it’s good to know that Ryan Levenson from The Kilowatts was presented with the opportunity to compare two seemingly identical Tesla Model Y crossovers. The main difference: one was built in Texas with all the new tech described above, while the other was not. Following his comparison video, many people asked about the weight difference between the two cars, and Ryan obliged.
After putting both on a scale, he discovered that the MIT Model Y was 20 lbs (9 kg) lighter than the one built in the Fremont factory. The difference is obviously too small to matter. It might be related to the fact that the MIT model is a Standard Range with a smaller battery than the Long Range Model Y built in Fremont. The reason why the difference is so small is not clear, but some speculate that the megacastings are not as light as they were supposed to be.
We’re still waiting for more details from the Munro & Associates’ teardown, although they might not be enough to clear the waters. Although they have the MIT Model Y under the microscope now, they did not have a similar car built in Fremont to make a side-by-side comparison. And we are not aware of the previous Model Y teardown being put to a scale test either.
The long-time promise is now put to the test after Tesla started deliveries of Tesla Model Y from Giga Texas with the new battery tech. Keep in mind that this car also has megacastings front and rear that replace many welded components in the car’s structure. Megacastings primarily speed up production but should also offer advantages like a stiffer structure and a lighter build.
With that in mind, it’s good to know that Ryan Levenson from The Kilowatts was presented with the opportunity to compare two seemingly identical Tesla Model Y crossovers. The main difference: one was built in Texas with all the new tech described above, while the other was not. Following his comparison video, many people asked about the weight difference between the two cars, and Ryan obliged.
After putting both on a scale, he discovered that the MIT Model Y was 20 lbs (9 kg) lighter than the one built in the Fremont factory. The difference is obviously too small to matter. It might be related to the fact that the MIT model is a Standard Range with a smaller battery than the Long Range Model Y built in Fremont. The reason why the difference is so small is not clear, but some speculate that the megacastings are not as light as they were supposed to be.
We’re still waiting for more details from the Munro & Associates’ teardown, although they might not be enough to clear the waters. Although they have the MIT Model Y under the microscope now, they did not have a similar car built in Fremont to make a side-by-side comparison. And we are not aware of the previous Model Y teardown being put to a scale test either.
You asked for it so here it is:— The Kilowatts ?????? (@klwtts) July 24, 2022
We brought both Model Ys to the scales and it turns out the Austin, TX build with 4680 cells weighs just 20lbs less than our Fremont, CA build ???? #Tesla #ModelY #GigaTexas https://t.co/MIGZYUEBrn pic.twitter.com/MN9d2GX82M