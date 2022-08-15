Tesla Reaches Important Milestone, Produces Over 3M Cars

Elon Musk took to Twitter this Sunday evening to congratulate the Gigafactory Shanghai employees on producing their one-millionth car. He also mentioned that the total number of Tesla vehicles made has crossed the three million units threshold.
At the time of writing, according to NASDAQ, Tesla Motors's overall worth or market cap is slightly over $940 billion. I say at the time of writing because the tweet Elon Musk posted might just make that extremely impressive figure go even further up north, and closer to a trillion dollars.
This would make Tesla Motors find itself in select company with the likes of Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, or Alphabet, which crossed the one thousand billion mark some time ago. But there is a somewhat funny twist to it all. You see, Tesla Motors was already part of the exclusive trillion dollars club back in October 2021. But then it dropped under that amount after a tax policy change that resulted in some colliding tweets between Musk and Bernie Sanders.
So, crossing the trillion-dollar financial threshold might not be something new for Elon Musk and his company, but the plan could have been to get there all along. Remember SEXY?
The billionaire wanted straight from the get-go to make the Model S, then the model E, but after Ford got in the way with some legal technicalities, the Model E became a Model 3 instead. Then the Model X would surface, and last but not least, the regular car doored Tesla Model Y would round SEXY out.
Circling back to the Gigafactory Shanghai, back in 2021, Musk claimed that it produced more units than its counterpart from Freemont, California. And not only that, but it did so at a lower cost, while also maintaining the best quality from their entire production line. Also, the words “no drama” were involved.
This being the case, Musk started investing even more money into the Shanghai factory, $187,91 million to be exact. One could argue that the sum in question was mere pocket change compared to the financial market cap threshold Tesla stands to cross again. Especially after the plant managed to hit a few proverbial bumps in the road when it had to shut down in April of 2022 for four days because of Covid.
This would make Tesla Motors find itself in select company with the likes of Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, or Alphabet, which crossed the one thousand billion mark some time ago. But there is a somewhat funny twist to it all. You see, Tesla Motors was already part of the exclusive trillion dollars club back in October 2021. But then it dropped under that amount after a tax policy change that resulted in some colliding tweets between Musk and Bernie Sanders.
So, crossing the trillion-dollar financial threshold might not be something new for Elon Musk and his company, but the plan could have been to get there all along. Remember SEXY?
The billionaire wanted straight from the get-go to make the Model S, then the model E, but after Ford got in the way with some legal technicalities, the Model E became a Model 3 instead. Then the Model X would surface, and last but not least, the regular car doored Tesla Model Y would round SEXY out.
Circling back to the Gigafactory Shanghai, back in 2021, Musk claimed that it produced more units than its counterpart from Freemont, California. And not only that, but it did so at a lower cost, while also maintaining the best quality from their entire production line. Also, the words “no drama” were involved.
This being the case, Musk started investing even more money into the Shanghai factory, $187,91 million to be exact. One could argue that the sum in question was mere pocket change compared to the financial market cap threshold Tesla stands to cross again. Especially after the plant managed to hit a few proverbial bumps in the road when it had to shut down in April of 2022 for four days because of Covid.
Congrats Giga Shanghai on making millionth car! Total Teslas made now over 3M. pic.twitter.com/2Aee6slCuv— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 14, 2022
I keep forgetting that you’re still alive— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 14, 2021