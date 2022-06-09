Tesla Still Holding Recruitment Event in China Even After Musk's Job Cuts Warning

Six days after CEO Elon Musk threatened to cut jobs at the leading EV manufacturer, Tesla is conducting an online hiring event in China. Reuters reported that the automaker added two dozen new job postings for the region on Thursday. Last week, email messages from the CEO leaked in which Musk had ordered Tesla to stop hiring new people.
According to the email titled “Pause all hiring worldwide,” the CEO’s reason for the job cuts is a “super bad” feeling about the economy. In another email, he said that the company was “overstaffed” in some areas and would reduce its salaried headcount by 10%.
The leading U.S. automaker plans to hold an online recruiting event for ‘smart manufacturing roles,’ on Thursday, starting at 7 pm Shanghai time. Tesla already has 224 open positions for engineers and managers in the region, expected to supervise the operations of its Giga Press machines.
It’s not the first time Tesla is holding a hiring event in China. It had a similar one in May for summer interns in the region.
While there’s a lot of excitement for the event in China, the EV manufacturer might have fallen out of favor with prospective engineering graduates in Germany.
When the Model Y manufacturer first announced positions for its Giga Berlin, about one in every five engineering graduates in the region wanted to work at Tesla. Last year, the trend took a drastic turn, as the automaker dropped from the first position to fourth in graduate preferences in Germany. Industry analysts say Tesla’s working environment and the CEO’s erratic tweets are potential reasons.
Despite everything, Musk seems more optimistic in China (who doesn’t). Last year, he stated that the Shanghai plant makes more cars than the Fremont factory. In May, he compared U.S. workers to those in China, saying the American workforce tended to avoid going to work while their Chinese counterparts were burning the 3 am oil.
