Wonder how crazy MIC Model 3 sales was on the first day of price cuts. According to a sales rep, all stores were flooded with new orders and store employees hardly had time for meals & communicating with customers. Q4 will be insane. pic.twitter.com/vHN4CsrMor — Ray4ãTesla¡˜ý (@ray4tesla) October 1, 2020

Actually, we could expect the two becoming very interesting elements pretty soon – at least when discussing the specifics of the world’s largest automotive market. This is because social media reports are discussing how Tesla’s price cuts of the Model 3, adjusted for China, are impacting sales on a very positive note.Overall, according to a dedicatedsales forum , global EV registrations have gone up for the second month in a row in August, reaching a total of about 241.000 units (a massive, 58% increase year-over-year).The most spectacular jump was registered in thesegment, which surged 92% to around 76,000 examples. As such, there is now a positive tally for the first eight months of the year, with sales up to 1.4 million (though the increase is of just one percent).With the entire automotive market on a negative note, plug-in vehicles have managed to make incremental market share gains to 3.8% in August, and to 3.1% overall for the first eight months of 2020. The lion’s share is still taken by the BEV sector, but with its growth leveling off (+46%) against an accelerated development of PHEVs (+92%) we are seeing a plug-in market that is starting to reach for more balance.As far as the top dogs are concerned, Tesla’s Model 3 came up comfortably on top during August, with 31,281 units. It was followed from a distance by the Chinese-made Wuling HongGuang Mini EV (9,150), as well as Tesla’s other compact entry Model Y (8,052). The top five was completed by the Renault Zoe and Hyundai’s Kona EV.The eight-month results allow the Tesla Model 3 to keep the global throne, its 14% gains bringing it very close to 200k sales (196,106 vehicles). This time around the U.S. model is followed by the European Renault Zoe (almost 53k), and the last position of the podium is occupied by the South-Korean Hyundai Kona EV (close to 32k). The Nissan Leaf and Volkswagen e-Golf follow suite, while the Tesla Model Y resides just outside of the top five.