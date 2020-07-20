Crazy Swiss Is Asking $1,5 Million for the Final First-Gen Tesla Roadster

Boeing to Be Main Contractor for the International Space Station Until 2024

The Roadster has been treated as a king – with the original covers in the cockpit never taken down and stored in the garage on tire pillows. But then we come and have to ask all over again, why would you pay such a huge amount of cash for a 2000+ unit series?! Well, only time will tell if we are the crazy ones. But the thing is the predecessor, at the end of the day, is nothing but a proof of concept vehicle. It was produced starting from the British Lotus Elise’s chassis and the California carmaker did not inherently lend it a West-Coast styling panache. It does come with its merits – especially on the technical side of the equation.But it still does not make the case for someone to ask almost $1,5 million for one. Ok, we can understand that some were quick to think Tesla might be up to something and decided to future-proof their stakes by acquiring some special examples of the models produced by the Palo-Alto-based manufacturer.Though, there is still a long way from such an investment plan to asking 1,390,000 CHF (which turns into $1,479,592 and some spare change at the current exchange rate). Especially since even in Europe you can still find a few examples of the original Roadster for a lot less . And when we say a lot, we mean a fraction of the asking price.The unit on sale in Switzerland for the huge lump of money does have its heritage, we give it that. If the seller information is correct, then we are dealing with the Tesla Roadster VIN 2500, the final example of the first generation to come out of the production facility. It has been kept in as-new condition and sports delivery-grade mileage on the odometer (200 km – around 124 miles).The example also comes with a few nice perks: a sparkling white exterior, a Carbon package in the cockpit, a bespoke carbon fiber diffuser, white detailing on the rims, and includes the signatures of the Tesla Team of old on the battery pack.The Roadster has been treated as a king – with the original covers in the cockpit never taken down and stored in the garage on tire pillows. But then we come and have to ask all over again, why would you pay such a huge amount of cash for a 2000+ unit series?! Well, only time will tell if we are the crazy ones.

